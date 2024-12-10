Two-and-a-half years after playing for Liverpool in the Champions League final, Naby Keita has made the move to Hungary having been exiled at Werder Bremen.

Keita’s career since being released by Liverpool in 2023 has not gone exactly as hoped, having been frozen out at Werder Bremen due to concerns over his professionalism.

The Guinean was forced to train with the German side’s U23s after allegedly refusing to travel to a first-team fixture after learning he would be a substitute.

While neither party could find a solution in the summer transfer window, Keita has now arranged a move away from Bremen.

Tuesday morning saw Keita confirmed as a new signing for Hungarian club Ferencvaros, joining on a year-long loan with an option to buy included.

Ferencvaros are nine games into their league campaign and will play PAOK in their sixth game of the Europa League on Thursday night, but the 29-year-old will not be eligible.

The transfer window opens in Hungary on January 15, with it expected that the transfer will not be fully ratified until then.

Still, the move offers Keita an opportunity to find his feet again after a difficult time in recent years – including a frustrating final season at Liverpool.

He played 40 times for the Reds in 2021/22, coming off the bench against Real Madrid in the Champions League final, but only featured in 13 games in the following campaign before five outings for Werder Bremen prior to his suspension.

That means he has only clocked 595 minutes on the pitch for his clubs since the start of the 2022/23 season, and while he remained a regular for Guinea when fit, he has only played two of their last 13 games – both at the Olympics.

It became clear during Keita’s time at Anfield that his body simply could not cope, though he insisted in a recent interview that Liverpool had offered him a new contract.

“I had the option of extending my stay at Liverpool but, after five years, I wanted to get more playing time elsewhere,” he told the Guardian‘s Ed Aarons.

Before Ferencvaros’ interest, Keita is reported to have turned down a move to Sunderland along with offers from Turkey.