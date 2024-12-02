Virgil van Dijk made his clash with Erling Haaland look effortless as Liverpool beat Man City 2-0, convincing Jamie Carragher he’s the “best we’ve ever seen.”

Van Dijk maintained his record of playing every minute of every game in the Premier League and Champions League last week as he dominated in victories over Real Madrid and Man City.

The captain made light work of his night up against the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham in midweek before completely nullifying Haaland on Sunday.

Man City‘s No. 9 touched the ball only 16 times, completing six passes and managing just one shot on target, while Van Dijk made more defensive actions than any other player (13) per FotMob.

As Liverpool sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League and 11 above Man City in fifth, Van Dijk’s status as one of the best centre-backs to ever play football is surely cemented.

Carragher, taking to Twitter after Sunday’s win, argued that the Dutchman has now surpassed John Terry as the “best we’ve ever seen” in the Premier League.

“Van Dijk’s performance today was unbelievable! (I know he made a mistake at the end!)” the former Liverpool centre-back wrote.

“He made Erling Haaland look like Alf-Inge Haaland! The best striker vs. best centre-back should be a great battle, but it’s so easy for him.

“He’s the best centre-back we’ve ever seen in the Premier League. I know the replies will scream Liverpool bias or compare trophies to others but that’s all nonsense.

“I always said it was John Terry before Van Dijk came along and he played for one of my biggest rivals in Chelsea!

“Trophies depend on your team or money or timing.

“All great defenders of the past had attackers who caused them problems, but who ever causes Van Dijk any?

“He’s just played against Mbappe and Haaland in the last four days and played them with such ease he could’ve played with a cigar!

“Please stop this silly debate about the best centre-back, it’s not even close.”

Van Dijk made his 277th Premier League appearance on Sunday, which is more than other centre-backs has is often held up against such as Vincent Kompany (265), Nemanja Vidic (211), Ricardo Carvalho (135) and Jaap Stam (79).

His level of consistency is astonishing, with it often overlooked that he was already one of the best – if not the best – while at Southampton.

There is little arguing with Carragher when it comes to his opinion on Liverpool’s No. 4, particularly as he is well placed to judge the changing demands on centre-backs from Terry’s era to the present day.

It should be no question, then, over the club extending his contract beyond the end of the season – as the best in the world is far from finished.