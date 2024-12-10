Watch Girona vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams and TV Info

Liverpool face Spanish side Girona in their sixth game of the Champions League‘s new league phase, looking to make it six wins from six. Here’s how to watch.

The Reds have already seen off AC Milan, Bologna, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid in this season’s Champions League.

Next up is a clash at Estadi Montilivi, which brings a first-time meeting of Liverpool and Girona, who finished third in LaLiga last season but are yet to find consistency this time out.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 5.45pm (GMT) – or 6.45pm in Girona, 12.45pm in New York, 9.45am in Los Angeles, 4.45am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 9.45pm in Dubai and 8.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Girona vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Girona vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Girona vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TUDN in the US, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Girona vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Girona vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Live audio commentary of Girona vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Girona vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

Girona vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Movistar+ in Spain, which is available to live stream with Movistar here.

You can find live listings for Girona vs. Liverpool around the world on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of tonight’s action and the whole of the 2024/25 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.