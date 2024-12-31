The turn of the year sees the January transfer window officially open, with clubs able to officially add players to their squads throughout the first month of 2025.

The January transfer will open on Wednesday January 1, 2025, and will remain open for nearly five weeks, closing at 11pm GMT on February 3.

Premier League clubs will see their window of opportunity to sign players end in line with the top leagues in France, Germany, Spain and Scotland, though the exact times may vary.

Clubs in Italy, meanwhile, will have between January 2 and January 31 to conduct any business, while Turkey’s Super Lig opens on January 13 and stays open until February 11.

As for Liverpool Women, their winter window opens on January 1 and closes at 11pm on January 30.

Free agency

From January 1, any player set to become a free agent at the start of July can officially open talks and agree a transfer to a foreign club.

They will, of course, not officially be their player until their contract is over in the summer.

For Liverpool, this pertains to the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah – though it is primarily the vice-captain who is courting Real Madrid.

Earlier in December, Van Dijk dismissed the idea of a contract deadline ahead of New Year’s Day, stressing “there is no deadline at all,” to reach an agreement.

Existing free agents, meanwhile, can sign for a team at any time, as they are not contracted to another club.

Will Liverpool be active?

According to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Liverpool “will likely spend the next month or so setting up moves for the summer and hold their nerve this window.”

They are to remain ‘opportunistic’, as they were in the summer, but Steele reports that there are “no concrete targets for this month.”

Several players may be recalled from their loans and other arrangements organised for them and other academy members for the second half of the season.

The Reds’ last mid-season signing was Cody Gakpo in 2023, and the arrivals of Luis Diaz (2022), Takumi Minamino (2020) and Virgil van Dijk (2018) show the club are at least willing to act.