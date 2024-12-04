Virgil van Dijk has said he was “annoyed” by Kyle Walker and referee Chris Kavanagh before Liverpool 2-0 Man City, as they accidentally interrupted a special moment with mascot Isaac Kearney.

After Liverpool’s win over Man City, Van Dijk was asked by a Sky Sports reporter about why he looked annoyed after the coin toss, assuming it was because the visitors had made the Reds kick towards the Kop in the first half.

The captain responded, though, by claiming his annoyance wasn’t due to being turned round, but instead because they had started the coin toss without him.

Van Dijk said: “I was annoyed by the fact that he started the toss without me even acknowledging [it].

"I don't take it for granted. I enjoy every minute here, it feels like home." Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk reflect on a 'special day' at Anfield

“I was obviously busy with my mascot, Isaac. Obviously took a little bit of time but he started the coin toss but he started the coin toss already quite quickly.

“So I was a little bit annoyed by that because I think just wait but anyway, good game and we move on.”

A memorable week for Van Dijk’s mascot

The Dutchman’s mascot for the match was Liverpool-loving Isaac Kearney who brought a smile to the players in the Anfield tunnel.

Isaac has Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome (WHS), a rare genetic disorder that is estimated to affect about one in every 50,000 births.

The syndrome can impact children’s cognitive and physical development, as it has for Isaac who is a member of the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association (LDSA).

Despite his condition, the six-year-old Liverpool fan is always smiling and he is now even known by many of Liverpool’s players!

Little Isaac meeting the players pre game

Over the last few months, Isaac’s videos of him singing Liverpool anthems have been shared widely online, and the last week has been a special one.

First, he was surprised at his primary school by Van Dijk and Mo Salah, before being taken on a tour of the AXA Training Centre where he met his Liverpool heroes.

He then got the chance to walk out with Van Dijk on Sunday as Liverpool played Man City, and he lit up the tunnel with his fellow mascots before the match.

When Arne noticed Isaac

He was even recognised by Arne Slot at the match and made sure to high-five the coach. What a week to remember!