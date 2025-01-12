Accrington Stanley may have lost 4-0 at Liverpool, but their players have described performing at Anfield as a “childhood dream” and an experience to “cherish.”

The Reds eased into the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday lunchtime, seeing off their League Two opponents.

John Doolan’s players could come away with their heads held high, though, having kept Liverpool at bay for 29 minutes.

It was a memorable day out for the travelling Accrington fans, who will have loved supporting their team at one of the world’s most iconic stadiums.

The experience also wasn’t lost on some of their players, with boyhood Liverpool fan and Kop regular Josh Woods describing a special afternoon as “an experience I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

An experience I’ll cherish for the rest of my life?? pic.twitter.com/1GSG45hl69 — Josh Woods (@_Josh_Woods_) January 11, 2025

The 24-year-old even hit the crossbar in the second half – even the most ardent Reds fan would have been happy for him if the ball had found the net.

Accrington’s top goalscorer this season, Shaun Whalley, was another who admitted that he fulfilled a “childhood dream” by captaining his side at Anfield.

Captaining @LFC at Anfield was my childhood dream but I will take second prize this time in captaining @ASFCofficial an absolutely unbelievable surreal experience ?? pic.twitter.com/ej5dFRQv1o — Shaun Whalley (@ShaunWhalley7) January 11, 2025

Similarly, loanee Jake Batty said that it was an “unreal experience” to be at Liverpool’s world-famous home, even though he didn’t make it onto the pitch.

Unreal experience at the best stadium in the world! Gutted to not come on and get some minutes?? all focus on Saturday ??? @ASFCofficial pic.twitter.com/S45uY4hKbw — Jake Batty (@jakebatty33) January 11, 2025

There was also a touching moment involving former Reds academy prospect Liam Coyle, who left the club back in 2021.

After the game, he swapped shirts with Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the pair only a year apart in age and knowing each other well from their youth team days.

Doolan coached Alexander-Arnold during his time at the academy and he revealed a touching moment with him after the match, in which they discussed their past relationship.

“I walked across to our fans and he’s turned up in flip flops with a big coat on and said ‘I remember’,” Doolan said.

“We started chatting like I was only talking to him last week.

“He’s such a wonderful and humble guy. A top, top player, but to do that, showed the class that he is.”

It is great to see how much playing at Anfield meant to Accrington’s players, in what would have been a career-high moment for some.

Liverpool’s stadium has so much history that to perform there is an experience that will last a lifetime for many, so this is one to tell the grandkids about!

For Woods, in particular, it was heartwarming to see him play at the ground he so often visits as a supporter, and the experience clearly lived up to what he hoped it would be.