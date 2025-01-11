Federico Chiesa certainly made his mark – belatedly – on the media with a late goal in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round.

The Reds cruised past the League Two side on Saturday, reaching the FA Cup fourth round in the process.

Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns and – with his game-high sixth shot in 45 minutes – Chiesa got the goals, with bigger tests lying ahead.

Here’s how the media assessed Liverpool’s victory.

It was a perfect day for Slot and his players…

On X, David Lynch said he didn’t think Slot could have asked for a better afternoon::

“Really don’t think Arne Slot could have asked for more from today’s game. “A comfortable win, important minutes for youngsters and fringe players, no new injuries, and an eye-catching performance from Federico Chiesa. “That last point could end up being the most crucial.”

Andy Hunter of the Guardian felt it was evident that a much-changed Reds side would have too much quality for their opponents:

“They will always have the milk advert. “Accrington Stanley came in search of a momentous FA Cup upset at Anfield, a story to usurp their other famous connection with Liverpool and Ian Rush, but there was no miracle to be found on a freezing afternoon on Merseyside. “Arne Slot’s much-changed but still recognisable Liverpool team had too much quality, nous and experience for League Two opponents who did themselves justice over 90 minutes but could not contain the Premier League leaders forever.”

Scott Trotter of the Mirror had praise for a spirited Accrington side, who gave it their all:

“Accrington Stanley, who are they? A few more people around the world may know now. “The League Two side did not have far to travel but it would have been an emotional journey for many of them. […] “Stanley produced a valiant performance and simply lacked the physicality to match Liverpool over the course of 90 minutes, but reaching this stage and receiving the financial benefits of doing so, is a stellar effort.”

Chiesa was one of those held up for individual praise…

Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph focused on the Italian, hoping that his goal will spring him into life in a Liverpool shirt:

“Perhaps the most consequential moment was Federico Chiesa’s first Anfield goal, the lesser-spotted Italian letting rip from the edge of the penalty area to put a gloss on the final score. “Chiesa had earlier hit the post having been introduced at half-time. He would have started but for illness. “Slot will hope this will kickstart his Kop career, adding another dimension to Liverpool’s title and Champions League push.”

Trotter hailed an excellent performance by Alexander-Arnold:

“In a team that saw plenty of rotation it was hard to ignore that Alexander-Arnold retained his place and wore the captain’s armband. “The academy product, who is in the final six months of his contract, is of course Arne Slot‘s vice-captain but with the fact that the full-back has declared captaining Liverpool as a future dream, it feels a pertinent reminder. “Alexander-Arnold was a leader on the pitch at Anfield, often taking responsibility on the ball to instigate attacks. “The Reds were against weaker opposition than when the defender produced a howler against Manchester United but nevertheless, the out-of-contract star delivered a reminder of his qualities and what Liverpool could miss.”

And finally, the Mail‘s Harry Bamworth touched upon an exciting debut from Rio Ngumoha: