Arne Slot can oversee another club record should Liverpool keep a clean sheet in their clash against Lille, on a night that requires only one point to progress in the Champions League.

Liverpool have conceded just once in their opening six games in the Champions League this season. That was scored when AC Milan‘s Christian Pulisic netted inside three minutes in the first match.

Since then, the Reds have gone 537 minutes of European football without conceding.

Should Slot’s side go 36 minutes into this game without Lille scoring, the Reds will set a new club record for most minutes without conceding a goal in Europe, beating the 572 set under Rafa Benitez in 2005/06.

If they were to make it to 27 minutes, it will give them their second-best run. Quite the record!

The last time the teams played…

The teams have met before in one tie. In March 2010, Lille beat Liverpool 1-0 at home in the Europa League last 16, with the only goal coming from Eden Hazard – the first of seven he would score against the Reds in his career.

Liverpool won the second leg 3-0 to progress, with a penalty from Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres netting twice after the break.

In the 16 clashes with French teams at Anfield, Liverpool have won 13, drawn one and lost two (to Marseille in 2007 and Lyon in 2009). Only Marseille have managed to keep a clean sheet while Liverpool have kept nine.

Suspensions and qualification

A single point from their final two games will see the Reds guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds.

Ibrahima Konate will miss the game at PSV Eindhoven in the final league game should he receive a yellow card in this match.

Mo Salah needs one more goal to record 50 in his European career with Liverpool.

5 million at Anfield?

Liverpool have won each of their last 21 matches in which they have scored the first goal of the game.

A crowd of 44,913 or more will see Liverpool’s total attendance reach five million for European Cup/Champions League matches at Anfield.

They look to equal their best ever sequence of seven wins in a row in the Champions League era since winning their opening seven of the 2021/22 campaign.

Their record number of consecutive victories in Europe is nine set from November 1983 – October 1984.

Visitors are 21 unbeaten

Lille are undefeated in their last 21 matches, a new club record, (12 wins, nine draws) since losing 2-0 at Sporting Lisbon in matchday one of the league phase, which was the last in a sequence of four successive defeats in all competitions, their only losses this season.

They currently lie third in Ligue 1 with 32 points from 18 games.

Lille have scored in all but one of their last 16 outings in all competitions, but have kept only two clean sheets in the last 10.

They have never beaten opposition from this country in England (one draw and seven defeats) but have beaten Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa at home.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 21, Diaz 12, Gakpo 12, Jota 8, Nunez 6, Jones 3, Mac Allister 3, Szoboszlai 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Konate 2, van Dijk 2, Chiesa 1, Danns 1, Elliott 1

Lille: David 17, Zhegrova 8, Haraldsson 4, Bakker 3, Diakite 3, Bayo 2, Mukau 2, Fernandez-Pardo 1, Gomes 1, Gudmundsson 1, Ismaily 1, Meunier 1, Sahraoui 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).