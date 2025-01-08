Kostas Tsimikas has opened up about a “tricky period” out injured for Liverpool, but is bullish about kicking on this season.

The ‘Greek Scouser’ has become a popular figure at Anfield since arriving from Olympiakos in the summer of 2020, with his personality often coming to the fore.

While invariably playing second fiddle to Andy Robertson at left-back in that time, his performances this season have arguably been superior to his teammate.

Injury absences have prevented Tsimikas from featuring more, and speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, he discussed a frustrating spell, also saying he is now ready to play a key role.

“I wait for my turn from the manager to give me the chance to be back again and to play as good as I can and to help my team to achieve our goals,” Tsimikas said.

“Of course it was a little bit of a tricky period for me [with] the injury I had, but now I’m 100 per cent fully back and ready for every challenge I have ahead.

“I worked really hard – a lot of hours of treatment here in the training ground, even in my house. I always try to help myself [with] healing faster.

“I came back as fast as everybody thought but when you play in these high-level football games for this club, you have to be 100 per cent. I took my time.

“Now I’m fully here and 100 per cent. It was a really tricky period but I trained really hard and that’s why I’m here.”

Tsimikas or Robertson?

Robertson’s form this season has been an issue for Liverpool, with the Scot at the scene of the crime for too many goals conceded, as well as being sent off at home to Fulham.

That’s not to say that he hasn’t enjoyed good performances, but he doesn’t look like the elite left-back he once was.

At 30, Robertson is also no longer able to play three games a week at a high intensity, so Tsimikas should see the coming months as a great chance to earn minutes.

The 28-year-old’s fitness issues have played a part in him making only six starts in all competitions this season, but that total should only rise between now and May.

At this point, there is an argument to say that Tsimikas should be Liverpool’s first choice left-back.

He will never have had a better chance to prove that than now, with he and Robertson likely to shares starts during a busy schedule.