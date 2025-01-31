There is only one likely lineup for Liverpool as they head to Bournemouth on Saturday, with nine changes expected from the 3-2 loss at PSV Eindhoven.

After Arne Slot rested the majority of his key players for what was essentially a dead rubber in the Champions League in midweek, order will be restored at the weekend.

That comes with a trip to a Bournemouth side who are in resounding form of late, sitting seventh in the Premier League having put together a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries have only lost twice at home in the league this season, with six wins and three draws from their 11 games at Dean Court despite a mounting injury list.

It certainly made sense, then, that Slot would preserve his regular starters for what could be one of the toughest tests in their title tilt.

Team News

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre on Friday, Slot gave the following updates on his squad:

Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez and Darwin Nunez are all back in training…

…but not yet confirmed whether they will travel to Bournemouth

Curtis Jones the only other known absentee, with little known on his injury

Liverpool’s XI vs. Bournemouth

Realistically, with nine players rested in the week, there is only one likely lineup.

That is made all the more certain given Nunez missed the game at PSV through illness despite travelling, which makes him a doubt for the weekend.

Slot may have faced a decision over whether Nunez or Luis Diaz would start up front against Bournemouth, but the Uruguayan’s absence resolves that.

Alisson will replace Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with Andy Robertson the only defender retained having been substituted in the second half at PSV.

Robertson – a centre-back in that game – will shift over to left-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk returning.

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will make up the midfield, while Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo – also brought off early against PSV – flank Diaz in attack.

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

The return of those nine players means Slot will name a considerably stronger bench, too, with Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas and Conor Bradley all in reserve.

While the head coach may have effectively shown his hand when naming his squad for PSV – potentially making Iraola’s preparations simpler – he also allowed his key players to recharge and focus on the challenge of Saturday.

“That doesn’t give us any guarantees for Saturday but it hopefully will help us during the upcoming three or four months,” Slot told reporters on Friday.

“Because the Premier League and the Champions League is a long season for them, with 10 months in a row non-stop playing games without any weeks off in between.

“So hopefully that will help them stay fresh for the upcoming months.”