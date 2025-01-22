Liverpool have hardly put a foot wrong in the Champions League this season, and they set a new club record for the most minutes without conceding in their win over Lille.

Arne Slot‘s side may have struggled in recent weeks to keep the opposition from scoring in domestic competition, but it has hardly been an issue for them on the continent.

In their seven games so far in the Champions League, Liverpool have conceded only two goals and there was 599 minutes of action between them.

AC Milan‘s Christian Pulisic netted inside three minutes in the first match of the campaign, with Jonathan David’s equaliser for Lille being 599 minutes of European football later.

It is a club record for the most minutes without conceding a goal in Europe, surpassing the 572 set under Rafa Benitez in 2005/06. Mightily impressive!

Between those two goals, with the help of FotMob, the Reds conceded a total of 67 shots with only 21 on target.

That is a 31.3 percent conversion rate, which points to Liverpool’s ability to restrict the opposition to low-quality chances.

And the Reds are not doing so by sitting in a low block, much to Slot’s delight.

Speaking on the new record, Slot said: “Where I put everything down to first of all [is] the quality of the players, and second of all these quality players have an incredible work rate. If you combine those two things, it’s very difficult to score against the team.

“The nice thing for me is that we keep clean sheets not by defending a lot, we keep clean sheets by attacking a lot.

“That makes it even nicer than if we were all the time in a low block kicking every ball away, don’t take any risks in build-up and then keep a clean sheet. It’s still nice. But I prefer it like this, and I think the fans prefer it like this as well.”

Indeed!

In fact, Liverpool are FotMob‘s highest-rated side in the competition so far (7.35) and have created the second-most big chances (29) behind only Barcelona (30).

Although we are second for most big chances missed (17), which shows there is still room for improvement!

FotMob is an essential app for every fan to keep up to date with their team or follow football worldwide, their incredible new features provide all you could ever want and information you never knew you needed! You can download the FotMob App here.