Arne Slot and his players enjoyed time off over the New Year period, with many of the Liverpool squad taking the opportunity to head abroad for celebrations.

With a full week between games in a rarity for Liverpool during a usually hectic festive schedule, Slot granted his squad time away from the AXA.

Ahead of the visit of Man United on Sunday the squad were able to celebrate New Year’s Eve in their own way, with plenty leaving the UK to do so.

Among those to head overseas were Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo, who are both enjoying breaks in Barcelona – the Japanese midfielder spotted by one Liverpool fan.

For Alexis Mac Allister there was a trip to Milan with partner Ailen Cova, while Stefan Bajcetic is in New York with girlfriend Evaluna Rodriguez.

Kostas Tsimikas is among those believed to have stayed in the UK.

Alisson also celebrated New Year with his family in England, with the goalkeeper enjoying Brazilian barbecue and karaoke with wife Natalia, their children and friends.

Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, has not shared where he spent New Year’s Eve, but had a look back on his 2024 – including a FaceTime call with Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip!

Luis Diaz was another to remain at home, joined by fellow Colombian footballers Daniel Munoz of Crystal Palace and Jefferson Lerma of Bournemouth with their families.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose name has dominated headlines over New Year after a rejected bid from Real Madrid, is spending time with girlfriend Estelle Behnke in Venice, where they dined at the Regina Corner restaurant.

Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai marked the occasion with their partners, the latter doing so not long after his engagement to long-term girlfriend Borka Buzsik.

As for Slot himself, the head coach is thought to have made the relatively short trip to London with his family, eating at Gaia, a Greek restaurant in Mayfair.

Liverpool won’t be away for long, however, with training set to resume in the buildup to Sunday’s huge clash with Man United at Anfield.

The Reds ended 2024 eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, while United find themselves in miserable form, sitting 14th with two wins, a draw and five losses in the league under new head coach Ruben Amorim.