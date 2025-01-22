Mohamed Salah has spoken of his pride at scoring his 50th European goal for Liverpool, joining illustrious Champions League company in the process.

The Reds have retained their perfect record in Europe this season, securing a 2-1 win at home to Lille on Tuesday evening.

Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool, finishing with trademark aplomb, in what was his first goal in open play in 2025.

It was also his 50th strike in Europe for the Reds, becoming the first player to reach the feat for the club.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the game, Salah revealed his happiness at sealing yet another milestone.

“Hopefully not the last one, but it’s something I’m very happy and proud about, especially as we won the game, so that’s the most important thing,” Salah said.

When asked about his Liverpool future and adding to this tally, he added: “I’m not sure about that but I’ll give it my best.”

Remarkably, Salah’s strike against Lille means he now has more goals than Ian Rush (20), Fernando Torres (12), Kenny Dalglish (11) and Daniel Sturridge (five) combined in Europe, summing up his brilliance.

Not only that, but the Egyptian is now also into the top 10 goalscorers in Champions League history.

His goal on Tuesday took him level with Thierry Henry with 51 in the competition, with Thomas Muller (55) the next player in his sights.

A true modern great of the game

It feels like a new Salah record emerges every week, with the Liverpool legend a remarkably consistent performer.

By his ludicrous standards, the Reds’ No.11 hasn’t been at his world-class best in recent weeks, but there were signs of top form against Lille.

He took his goal superbly, while some of his first touches were a joy to watch, as he continues to enjoy arguably his greatest season yet in a Liverpool shirt.

Salah now has to be considered a truly great modern player – Liverpool fans know this, but the wider footballing public must realise it, too.

Henry is rightly seen as an iconic figure, but he has been overtaken in the Premier League scoring charts by Salah, and it is only a matter of time until the same happens in the Champions League.

That new contract simply must be agreed, because on this form, Salah is irreplaceable.