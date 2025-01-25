Mo Salah‘s future continues to dominate discussions and he has reiterated the need for Liverpool to win another Premier League title before key pillars “all go.”

As it stands, this will be Salah’s last season at Anfield with a new contract yet to be signed – as the Egyptian has readily reminded us with regular updates to the press.

That has not seen his output levels drop, in fact, it feels the opposite with 22 goals and 17 assists with four months of the season still remaining.

Salah has been a key contributor to Liverpool’s place at the top of the Premier League table and he has reiterated “it’s necessary to win another trophy before we all go.”

He was not alluding to a future set in stone for the cornerstones of this Reds side amid contract and transfer speculation, more emphasising it is what their legacies deserve.

Speaking in an interview for the Ipswich match programme on the need to win a second league title for his legacy, Salah said: “I don’t know.

“I just always try to give my best whatever, if I win trophies or not, but my motivation this year was really to win a trophy and be part of winning that trophy, especially the Premier League.

“So I still believe the team needs a trophy because almost half of the team that had been here when we won it has left.

“There is still me, Virgil, Trent, Ali, Joe and Robbo, so it’s five or six players still left [from 2019/20]. So I think it’s necessary to win another trophy before we all go.

“I think we need another one. We won almost everything, but we won it only once so hopefully we can win it twice. It would be great.”

That it would, Mo! More so as we could not properly celebrate the first due to the pandemic, forcing everyone to miss out on special scenes after a long 30-year wait.

“We were waiting for that title for, I don’t know, 30 years? So we won it, but it was the pandemic at the time and we didn’t have time to really celebrate in the right way so it’s not a nice thing,” Salah added.

“Hopefully we can do it this year. I’m really, really motivated to win the Premier League, maybe also because the new manager came in with different ideas that could help our team.

“We’d been with Jurgen for seven years, so maybe things changing slightly has made us all want it more and to win more. It doesn’t mean before we didn’t want to, but change can also help the team.

“So yeah, I think I’ve never been motivated to win the Premier League like now.”