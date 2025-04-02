Arne Slot‘s Liverpool edge closer to the Premier League title with each passing game, and Ibrahima Konate has revealed an incident that showcases how standards are kept so high.

It is sometimes underestimated the desire to win that footballers have.

Even becoming a professional requires dedication, coupled with talent of course. To make it to the top of the game, though, that means you must have an obsession to be the best.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool were tunnel-visioned and took their fitness to a new level as they gegenpressed their way to trophies.

The energy needed to play under Slot has remained similar, and the boss was quick to ensure standards remained high upon joining the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ibrahima Konate said: “What he has done since the start of the season, it’s unbelievable, especially after Jurgen.

“He came with a lot of personality, you know. I remember in pre-season, he showed a lot of clips from the training.

“He showed some player who didn’t run well or stopped running and he said, ‘You see, he didn’t run now. Why? Because I give you a compliment?’

“I will not say the name but he will know.”

The reporter then asked: “What did he say about you?”

Konate responded: “Nothing but he said the truth to everyone. Mo (Salah), Virgil (Van Dijk), every player if something is wrong, ‘You have done it wrong, we are doing it wrong’.”

This gave some members of the squad the boost they needed to kick on and get even better this season.

The French defender continued: “I think every player was like oh, he looks at me every day, he looks at me every training session.

“I have to give 2000 percent always always, and that’s why we are here today (top of the league).

“I hope we keep this position at the end of the season.”

Another meeting to maintain standards

Since pre-season, Liverpool have performed brilliantly to race clear at the top of the Premier League.

Their showing in the Carabao Cup final warranted concern, though, with Slot subsequently using a meeting to reinforce his high standards.

The boss said: “The message is as simple as it has ­always been: don’t accept you are ­outworked by a team, which we were against Newcastle, and if the stakes are so high, that is almost unacceptable — almost.

“It can happen in a season once or twice but it shouldn’t happen many times.”