Liverpool had their trip to Everton at the start of December postponed due to Storm Darragh, but the new date and time has now been confirmed.

The final league trip to Goodison Park was expected to take place on December 7 but safety concerns amid wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour led to the 12.30pm kickoff to be cancelled.

There has been plenty of speculation for when the match could be played but it is now confirmed that it will take place on Wednesday, February 12.

The match will kick off at 7.30pm (GMT) and will be shown live by TNT Sports in the UK.

It is the same midweek as the first legs of the Champions League play-off round, which the Reds will bypass after winning their first six games in the league phase.

Mathematically, they have yet to secure their place in the last 16 but a positive result against either Lille or PSV this month will guarantee that.

Nevertheless, as there is no doubt over the Reds’ progression all parties were confident in locking in a date that at least gives supporters adequate notice.

The fixture falls after the FA Cup trip to Plymouth on February 8 and before Wolves make the trip to Anfield in the league on February 16.

The postponement of the original fixture did afford Arne Slot‘s side extra rest and the chance to get players back, which they have successfully done with only Joe Gomez on the injury list.

It also has ensured that Slot will not face a Sean Dyche side, with David Moyes instead returning to the hot seat after 12 years away.

The rescheduled Merseyside derby is now one of seven games in February, with only one free midweek in the month, which coincidentally falls before the trip to the Etihad on February 23.

Liverpool fixtures in January & February

Forest (A) – PL – Tuesday, Jan 14, 8pm

– PL – Tuesday, Jan 14, 8pm Brentford (A) – PL – Saturday, Jan 18, 3pm

– PL – Saturday, Jan 18, 3pm Lille (H) – UCL – Tuesday, Jan 21, 8pm

– UCL – Tuesday, Jan 21, 8pm Ipswich (H) – PL – Saturday, Jan 25, 3pm

– PL – Saturday, Jan 25, 3pm PSV (A) – UCL – Wednesday, Jan 29, 8pm

– UCL – Wednesday, Jan 29, 8pm Bournemouth (A) – PL – Saturday, Feb 1, 3pm

– PL – Saturday, Feb 1, 3pm Tottenham (H) – LC – Thursday, Feb 6, 8pm

– LC – Thursday, Feb 6, 8pm Plymouth (A) – FA Cup – Sunday, Feb 9 (TBC)

– FA Cup – Sunday, Feb 9 (TBC) Everton (A) – PL – Wednesday, Feb 12, 7.30pm

– PL – Wednesday, Feb 12, 7.30pm Wolves (H) – PL – Sunday, Feb 16, 2pm

– PL – Sunday, Feb 16, 2pm Man City (A) – PL – Sunday, Feb 23, 4.30pm

– PL – Sunday, Feb 23, 4.30pm Newcastle (H) – PL – Wednesday, Feb 26, 8pm (TBC)

* All times GMT