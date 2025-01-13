➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 21, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (L) and Everton's Youssef Chermiti during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 243rd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

New date for postponed Everton vs. Liverpool fixture now confirmed

Liverpool had their trip to Everton at the start of December postponed due to Storm Darragh, but the new date and time has now been confirmed.

The final league trip to Goodison Park was expected to take place on December 7 but safety concerns amid wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour led to the 12.30pm kickoff to be cancelled.

There has been plenty of speculation for when the match could be played but it is now confirmed that it will take place on Wednesday, February 12.

The match will kick off at 7.30pm (GMT) and will be shown live by TNT Sports in the UK.

It is the same midweek as the first legs of the Champions League play-off round, which the Reds will bypass after winning their first six games in the league phase.

Mathematically, they have yet to secure their place in the last 16 but a positive result against either Lille or PSV this month will guarantee that.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 27, 2023: A general view of Goodison Park before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United FC at Goodison Park. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Nevertheless, as there is no doubt over the Reds’ progression all parties were confident in locking in a date that at least gives supporters adequate notice.

The fixture falls after the FA Cup trip to Plymouth on February 8 and before Wolves make the trip to Anfield in the league on February 16.

The postponement of the original fixture did afford Arne Slot‘s side extra rest and the chance to get players back, which they have successfully done with only Joe Gomez on the injury list.

It also has ensured that Slot will not face a Sean Dyche side, with David Moyes instead returning to the hot seat after 12 years away.

The rescheduled Merseyside derby is now one of seven games in February, with only one free midweek in the month, which coincidentally falls before the trip to the Etihad on February 23.

Liverpool fixtures in January & February

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 5, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Forest (A) – PL – Tuesday, Jan 14, 8pm
  • Brentford (A) – PL – Saturday, Jan 18, 3pm
  • Lille (H) – UCL – Tuesday, Jan 21, 8pm
  • Ipswich (H) – PL – Saturday, Jan 25, 3pm
  • PSV (A) – UCL – Wednesday, Jan 29, 8pm
  • Bournemouth (A) – PL – Saturday, Feb 1, 3pm
  • Tottenham (H) – LC – Thursday, Feb 6, 8pm
  • Plymouth (A)FA Cup – Sunday, Feb 9 (TBC)
  • Everton (A) – PL – Wednesday, Feb 12, 7.30pm
  • Wolves (H) – PL – Sunday, Feb 16, 2pm
  • Man City (A) – PL – Sunday, Feb 23, 4.30pm
  • Newcastle (H) – PL – Wednesday, Feb 26, 8pm (TBC)

* All times GMT

