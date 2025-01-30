The HUGE sum Liverpool earned by finishing top of Champions League

Liverpool have already made a huge sum of money in this season’s Champions League – there could be plenty more to come, too!

The Reds’ league phase concluded on Wednesday evening, with the 3-2 defeat away to PSV Eindhoven ending their 100 percent record.

That wasn’t enough to dampen the high spirits at Liverpool this season, however, as they still finished top of the 36-team table.

When the draw was made last summer, there were some who felt Arne Slot‘s side had been handed a raw deal, but they have made light of the challenge.

There were numerous benefits to topping the group, not least getting an easier path to the final, but the financial rewards are also great.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are set to pocket at least £83.8 million for their efforts over the past eight matches.

There is still another £47.2 million to play for between now and the final in Munich on May 31, meaning the Reds could make over £130 million if they clinch a seventh European Cup crown.

As the report points out, Liverpool generate between £3 million and £4 million on a matchday at Anfield, too, putting them in a healthy financial position.

That will understandably lead to fans calling for a busy summer transfer window at Liverpool, especially after being so frugal recently.

This all highlights the importance of the Reds being back in the Champions League, having dropped into the Europa League in 2023/24.

Slot’s men head into the knockout stages as the bookies’ favourites to win the competition in May, with Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid considered their nearest challengers.

Man City complete the top five, but they will face either Real or Bayern Munich in the one-legged playoff, which will be a tough challenge to overcome.

With Liverpool also sitting top of the Premier League with 16 matches remaining, things couldn’t be going better for Slot.

It’s now a case of being ruthless across four competitions – they have respective Carabao Cup and FA Cup clashes with Tottenham and Plymouth on the horizon – and trying to get as close to a historic quadruple triumph as possible.

While that feat may ultimately be too big an ask, with no English team in history achieving it, this feels like a Liverpool side capable of incredible things this season.