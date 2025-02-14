Arne Slot has admitted that he acted “emotionally” when he was sent off after the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, and he would “do it differently” given the chance.

Liverpool’s head coach couldn’t help but vent his frustration after the Reds conceded late in injury time to drop two points at Everton on Wednesday night.

Speaking to media for the first time since his post-match red card at his press conference on Friday morning, Slot didn’t elaborate too much, saying: “That is an ongoing process now and I think I have to respect that so I can’t go into details.”

Asked why he thought he was sent off, the coach responded: “I think what happened was that the extra time intention of five minutes that ended up being eight, there happened a lot.

“The emotions got the better of me and if I could do that differently, if I could look back, I would do it differently.

“What exactly was said or happened, there is an ongoing process and I don’t want to disturb that.”

The reason Slot can’t speak openly is due to an ongoing investigation into what happened which could determine his suspension.

Along with assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff, Slot was shown red by referee Michael Oliver following the full-time melee at Goodison Park.

This appeared to be for dissent towards the official as the pair shook hands at the end of the match.

He may still be in the dugout for Liverpool’s match against Wolves on Sunday, though, with the outcome of the investigation into Slot’s post-match red card pending a disciplinary hearing.

Any ban for Slot could actually come even later than the Reds’ match against Man City on February 23, if the club appeal a suspension.

The Dutchman has already spent a game suspended this season due to picking up three bookings. This saw him sit out the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Southampton in December.

Assistant Hulshoff likely faces a one-match ban. Slot wasn’t asked about Hulshoff’s dismissal.

Arne Slot “will talk with” Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones was also involved in the onfield chaos after the full-time whistle, as he reacted angrily to Abdoulaye Doucoure’s goading of Liverpool supporters.

The pair were both shown second yellow cards, which means Jones will miss the next match against Wolves.

“I like a lot that he stands up for the team and for the fans, but there are also other ways to do that,” Slot commented.

“I will talk with him about that. It’s the same for me, I should have acted differently after the game as well.

“But it’s an emotional sport, sometimes individuals, out of emotion, make the wrong decision. That’s definitely what I did.”