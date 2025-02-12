Kai Havertz will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury sustained during Arsenal‘s training camp in Dubai, leaving them another attacker short.

Arsenal left for their warm-weather training camp last week, taking advantage of their early FA Cup exit to prepare for the final months of the campaign.

Instead of fortifying their squad, they have instead lost the services of Havertz for the rest of the season after the forward tore his hamstring during a training session.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports that it is “unclear” whether surgery is required, but attention has already switched to getting him fit for the 2025/26 season.

Havertz has been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism this season, but one of his greatest assets for Arsenal was his availability, missing just four games this season due to injury or illness.

It means Arteta has lost another forward having already been without Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus – though only the latter will not return this season due to an ACL injury.

It will no doubt have enraged Arteta who was left disappointed by making zero signings in the January transfer window after declaring the need to invest in a new forward.

An offer in the region of £40 million was rejected by Aston Villa for Ollie Watkins, and now the Gunners have just three fit senior forwards in Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling.

Saka and Martinelli are expected to return at any point from March onwards, but they will likely face Leicester, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Man United without them.

The Gunners are currently six points behind Liverpool in the Premier League, which could extend to nine if the Reds beat Everton, and they will only meet again at Anfield in early May.

Expect to hear plenty from Arteta about his latest crisis.