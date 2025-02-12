After a hectic run of five Premier League games in 15 days, Liverpool’s fixture list will then have only one league match in the following five-week period.

Arne Slot‘s side have a strange schedule ahead of them but one that will tell us plenty about their title hopes come the end of the season.

The rescheduled Merseyside derby is the first of five league matches in only 15 days, with meetings against Wolves (H), Aston Villa (A), Man City (A) and Newcastle (H) to quickly follow.

By the end of the run on February 26, Liverpool will have played a game more than Arsenal – a reversal on the last few months due to the rescheduled trip to Goodison Park.

However, Slot’s men will then contest just one Premier League match in the following five weeks before the all-important run-in, and that is against Southampton at Anfield on March 8 as the next is not until April 2 against Everton.

It comes about due to securing a place in the Carabao Cup final which forced the trip to Aston Villa to be rescheduled, the looming international break, and the rule of no league games on an FA Cup weekend.

The disparity in the fixture list means Liverpool play eight games in February across all competitions, four in March and potentially seven in April if they progress in the Champions League.

There will be little rest afforded to Liverpool’s internationals during the first break of the year, but the Reds’ schedule is immediately lighter after their run of five games in 15 days.

After that solitary league game in March against the Saints, Liverpool will have played 29 Premier League games, with four left on the road and five at Anfield. How are your nerves?