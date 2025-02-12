Tyler Morton will need to undergo surgery on the shoulder injury he suffered late last year to ensure he is fit ahead of an expected summer departure.

Arne Slot revealed Morton’s shoulder injury in the lead-up to the trip to Plymouth, a match he would have expected to start due to the rotation policy.

Slot explained the issue would keep him out for “four weeks or maybe even longer,” but the latest update from the Mail‘s Lewis Steele says to expect an absence up to three months.

That is because the 22-year-old requires surgery on the injury he first sustained against Southampton in December – the midfielder had featured two more times since then.

Steele notes that when it became apparent he would not leave in the January transfer window, despite Middlesbrough‘s late attempts, it was “decided he would have surgery.”

This will enable him to be fully fit for the summer, “when it is largely expected he will depart” the only club he has ever known.

The report adds that “Liverpool tend not to put definite time scales on injuries” but the return process “will be at least a couple of months on the sidelines.”

It is an unfortunate blow for Morton, but with Liverpool no longer in the FA Cup, the opportunities for the club’s fringe players has diminished significantly as we near the business end of the campaign.

He would have had a role in training but not much beyond that, the surgery at least ensures he can present a clean bill of health when clubs make a permanent approach for his services in the summer.

Liverpool have his best interests at heart and now the onus will be on them to strike a deal that allows Morton the regular senior minutes he craves having recently said he needs to be “selfish” regarding his future.

In other injury news, Trey Nyoni suffered a knock and was spotted in a moon boot at the training ground, but Steele reports that it is precautionary with the issue not deemed serious.