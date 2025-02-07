➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail

LFC SALE NOW ON

UP TO 25% OFF!

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Tyler Morton during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

Arne Slot reveals midfield injury that could impact Liverpool XI vs. Plymouth

Tyler Morton is set for at least four weeks out injured, with Arne Slot confirming that James McConnell will take his place in the Liverpool squad.

Having made two starts this season for the Reds, Morton would have been eyeing Sunday’s match against Plymouth as another opportunity for game time.

However, he has now picked up a shoulder injury that will keep him out for “four weeks or maybe even longer,” according to Slot.

In his place, fellow academy graduate McConnell will step up.

The boss explained: “Morton is out with an injury for a while so that means, yeah, I think he was maybe our sixth midfielder and James is taking that position for the upcoming weeks as well.”

This comes at a frustrating time for Morton, who could have started away against Championship strugglers Plymouth in the FA Cup.

Had he not got injured, the 22-year-old could have featured in midfield alongside Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott, with Slot likely to give the first-choice side a rest.

• READ: Trent Alexander-Arnold injury latest – Arne Slot admits doubt for Everton

With FA Cup fixtures to get more difficult, should the Reds progress, and the League Cup almost at a climax, there will be very few chances for Morton to figure before the end of the season.

At the beginning of January, the Wirralian midfielder admitted he may have to leave for game time.

He told LFCTV: “It’s been tough for me this season, minutes-wise.

COLUMBIA - Saturday, August 3, 2024: Liverpool's Tyler Morton during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at the Williams-Brice Stadium on day eleven of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“I think I’ve handled it very well, I’ve kept my head down and have given everything every day. I think I do deserve the chance and hopefully people thought I took it.

“I think I had a good game and it was exciting, and when you don’t get many chances, you’ve got to take them and I feel like I did today.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 11, 2025: Liverpool's Tyler Morton is replaced by substitute James McConnell during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Accrington Stanley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“This month is a big month for myself. It’s decision time, and I feel ready to kick on and be a proper professional, if that’s here or someone else.

“I need to be a bit selfish and go with however I feel.”

While Morton’s injury is a disappointment, it does open a door for McConnell to potentially play.

Rather than send him on loan, Slot decided to keep him at the club due to the 20-year-old’s impressive performance against PSV and his showings in training.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025