Tyler Morton is set for at least four weeks out injured, with Arne Slot confirming that James McConnell will take his place in the Liverpool squad.

Having made two starts this season for the Reds, Morton would have been eyeing Sunday’s match against Plymouth as another opportunity for game time.

However, he has now picked up a shoulder injury that will keep him out for “four weeks or maybe even longer,” according to Slot.

In his place, fellow academy graduate McConnell will step up.

The boss explained: “Morton is out with an injury for a while so that means, yeah, I think he was maybe our sixth midfielder and James is taking that position for the upcoming weeks as well.”

This comes at a frustrating time for Morton, who could have started away against Championship strugglers Plymouth in the FA Cup.

Had he not got injured, the 22-year-old could have featured in midfield alongside Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott, with Slot likely to give the first-choice side a rest.

With FA Cup fixtures to get more difficult, should the Reds progress, and the League Cup almost at a climax, there will be very few chances for Morton to figure before the end of the season.

At the beginning of January, the Wirralian midfielder admitted he may have to leave for game time.

He told LFCTV: “It’s been tough for me this season, minutes-wise.

“I think I’ve handled it very well, I’ve kept my head down and have given everything every day. I think I do deserve the chance and hopefully people thought I took it.

“I think I had a good game and it was exciting, and when you don’t get many chances, you’ve got to take them and I feel like I did today.

“This month is a big month for myself. It’s decision time, and I feel ready to kick on and be a proper professional, if that’s here or someone else.

“I need to be a bit selfish and go with however I feel.”

While Morton’s injury is a disappointment, it does open a door for McConnell to potentially play.

Rather than send him on loan, Slot decided to keep him at the club due to the 20-year-old’s impressive performance against PSV and his showings in training.