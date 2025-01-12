Tyler Morton has opened up about his Liverpool future, admitting that it’s time for him to be “selfish” about the next chapter in his career.

The 22-year-old started for the Reds in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley, producing an accomplished midfield performance, winning 100 percent of his tackles.

It was only Morton’s fourth appearance of the season, with the Englishman having to accept being well down the pecking order under Arne Slot.

The Liverpool youngster is clearly thinking about his next step, telling LFCTV that it is time for him to be “selfish.”

“It’s been tough for me this season, minutes-wise,” Morton said.

“I think I’ve handled it very well, I’ve kept my head down and have given everything every day. I think I do deserve the chance and hopefully people thought I took it.

“I think I had a good game and it was exciting, and when you don’t get many chances, you’ve got to take them and I feel like I did today.

“This month is a big month for myself. It’s decision time, and I feel ready to kick on and be a proper professional, if that’s here or someone else.

“I need to be a bit selfish and go with however I feel.”

Time for Morton to leave Liverpool?

At 22, this does now feel like the natural time for Morton to bring a permanent end to his Liverpool career, whether that be this month or in the summer.

While clearly an impressive young footballer who has always performed well for the Reds, it is clear that he isn’t a key squad option for Slot.

For that reason, finding another club where he can be a regular week in, week out makes perfect sense for his development.

Last summer, Morton even received an offer from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, while a return to Hull has also been mooted, as well as a move to Sheffield United.

The midfielder has already shone twice out on loan in his career, heading to Blackburn in 2022/23 and spending last season at Hull.

Morton made a total of 87 appearances in those two spells, showing that he was a key starter for both teams, and he could be a standout Championship midfielder for years to come.

Whether he has enough quality to be a long-term Premier League success remains to be seen, but 13 outings for Liverpool is no mean feat, and he has rarely looked out of his depth.