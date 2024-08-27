Liverpool are considering an offer for Tyler Morton from Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, with the Bundesliga champions keen to take the midfielder on loan.

Morton is yet to be involved for Liverpool this season after featuring prominently in their warmup friendlies, with a transfer expected before Friday’s deadline.

A number of clubs have been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old, who is valued at £20 million, including the likes of RB Leipzig and Atalanta.

The most recent offer comes from Bundesliga champions Leverkusen and, per the Times‘ Paul Joyce, would be a loan rather than a permanent deal.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has, however, suggested this could include an option to buy.

Leverkusen, managed by ex-Liverpool midfielder Alonso, are looking to add to their midfield options which currently include Granit Xhaka, Robert Andrich, Aleix Garcia and Gustavo Puerta.

Exequiel Palacios and Matija Marsenic are also available but find themselves sidelined through injury.

A move to the BayArena would be a big step up for Morton, who has spent the past two seasons on loan with Blackburn and then Hull in the Championship.

But there is a sense that he is ready for a move of this magnitude, having appeared on the cusp of a breakthrough at first-team level under Arne Slot.

Slot relied upon Morton in the No. 6 role during pre-season and the academy graduate impressed, but the head coach has preferred Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo upon the campaign’s kickoff.

Having turned 21 last year, Morton would take up a senior spot in Liverpool’s squad in the Premier League and Champions League.

That will have informed decisions over his future, as was the case with Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho, while Owen Beck is also expected to head out with a loan lined up at Blackburn.

Morton is “keen to continue his upward trajectory” and according to Joyce “opportunities at Leverkusen could be more readily available than at his boyhood club.”

No deal has been agreed at this stage but it is likely that there will be movement soon, as Liverpool begin to wrap up a host of deals before 11pm on Friday.