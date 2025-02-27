Liverpool breezed past Newcastle to seal another massive win, but is the Premier League title race now truly done and dusted?

The Reds won 2-0 at home to the Magpies on Wednesday evening, thanks to goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Arsenal‘s goalless draw at Nottingham Forest made it another great evening for Liverpool, who are 13 points clear at the top of the table with 10 games remaining.

Here, Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) and Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) discuss another pivotal Reds win, with title glory now within touching distance.

The good…

DAN: Firstly, Szoboszlai.

Just when I thought I’d exhausted all of the ways to marvel at the man’s ability to run forever, somehow less than 72 hours after peeling himself off the turf in Manchester, the lad is opening the scoring at Anfield against Newcastle.

Five brutal games in 15 days and Szobo played every minute and covered every blade. Remarkable.

Mac Allister is perhaps my favourite player at the moment, though.

Rarely the headline-grabber but so reliable and so consistent regardless of situation and circumstance, he took his goal wonderfully and his overall game is so dependable. The complete midfielder.

Salah got his customary goal involvement and his performance almost underlined Liverpool’s.

A ruthless efficiency, an almost imperious quality – the only shock was he didn’t get the goal he was clearly so hungry for.

While Slot will rightly get the headlines from a coaching perspective, in the last two matches we have seen Aaron Briggs’ influence come to the fore, Johnny Heitinga in the hot seat plus Ruben Peeters’ work is paying off, and then some!

HENRY: I’m the same as Dan in that I have to start with Szoboszlai, just because I don’t think he has always got the credit he deserves this season.

He was phenomenal all evening, both on and off the ball, and is in his best run of form in a Liverpool shirt to date.

I’ve not seen a fitter Reds player in some time – he’s just relentless!

Dom wasn’t the only one who shone though, with Mo and Macca both superb in their own right. They are born winners.

Hearing the crowd singing “we’re gonna win the league” straight after the Arsenal game finished was also an enjoyable moment.

I can’t lie, I love the way the Gunners have crumbled!

The bad…

HENRY: There was nothing not to like about Liverpool, that’s for sure.

If only the same could be said of Stuart Attwell!

Another in a long list of inept officials in this league, he made some woeful decisions, not least that clear foul from Hall on Mo.

And VAR didn’t feel the need to look into it closer, either!

DAN: Very little, but like Henry says, the ref!

Maybe Newcastle should never have had sight of our goal, but honestly, it was almost flawless.

Is the title done?

DAN: Is there a way I can say yes without saying yes?

If so, yeah.

What I will say for certain is that no team in the country is doing anything like what we’re doing. It’s that simple.

Anfield and all of us as fans are very much allowed to dream and cast our minds to what might come soon.

Now you’re gonna believe us…

HENRY: Anyone who knows me well in person, or ‘knows’ me through social media, will be aware that I’m a football pessimist.

For that reason, I can never say it’s done until it’s completely done.

That said, this is an unbelievable lead that Liverpool have built up and it is almost impossible to see them not winning the title from here.

Frankly, if they did blow it, I may have to knock football on the head for good!

Six wins and two draws, or five wins and draws apiece, gets the job done, and that’s if Arsenal win every game.

A guard of honour from the Gunners in early May, anyone?