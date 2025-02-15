Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate is the subject of interest from PSG this summer, with the Frenchman said to be ‘tempted’ by a return to his homeland.

The 25-year-old has been a mainstay of the Reds’ defence since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2021, with only injuries preventing him from making more than 116 appearances.

Konate is seen by some as the future leader of Liverpool’s back-line, once 33-year-old Virgil van Dijk‘s brilliance starts to wane.

According to ESPN‘s Julien Laurens, however, the France international is ‘interested in a move’ to PSG at the end of the season.

Konate is seen as the ideal long-term partner for Marquinhos at the heart of the Ligue 1 side’s defence, and he hasn’t ruled out a summer exit at Liverpool.

He spent five years in Paris FC’s academy between 2009 and 2014.

Konate’s current Reds deal expires in 2026, so this summer feels like crunch time when it comes to his future.

Potential huge blow for Liverpool

Losing Konate in the next transfer window would be a massive setback for Liverpool, considering his age and the levels he is capable of reaching.

If the Reds’ No.5 isn’t world-class already, he has the potential to be, and the club must do all they can to persuade him to stay.

Granted, Konate’s injury problems have been frustrating – he has never started more than 17 Premier League games in a season – but he is the natural heir to Van Dijk in leading Liverpool at the back.

At 25, his peak years are still likely to be ahead of him, so to lose him now would leave Arne Slot needing even more defensive reinforcements this summer.

The lure of returning to France may appeal to Konate, especially if it means moving to one of the biggest teams in Europe, but hopefully, he sees his future at Liverpool.

He is in the middle of an outstanding season, with his availability much improved, and an 18th league appearance of the campaign against Wolves on Sunday would be a record for him.

With Joe Gomez injured and Jarell Quansah still a raw option in defence, Konate staying fit is more important than ever.