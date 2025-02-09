Liverpool aim for back-to-back FA Cup clean sheets for first time in 8 years

Liverpool head to Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend, looking to keep a rare back-to-back clean sheet in the competition.

The Reds take on their Championship opponents at Home Park on Sunday afternoon, following their 4-1 win at home to Accrington Stanley in the third round.

Liverpool will be strong favourites to prevail in the south west and they are looking to record a second successive FA Cup clean sheet for the first time since 2017.

Coincidentally, that was achieved when they defeated Plymouth 1-0 in a third round replay, with Lucas Leiva scoring the only goal of the game.

Liverpool could keep a third clean sheet in a row for the first time since the opening three games of this season, too.

Liverpool in danger of another away exit

Liverpool have been knocked out of the FA Cup away from home in the past five seasons. That includes respective 4-3 and 3-2 losses at Man United in 2023/24 and 2020/21.

Since 2009, Liverpool have reached this stage of the FA Cup 13 times, losing on seven occasions.

The Reds last went out in round four of the competition in 2023, losing 2-1 at Brighton.

More away day brilliance from Liverpool?

Liverpool have lost only two of their last 21 away games in all competitions this season.

Both came in cup competitions – the 1-0 defeat at Tottenham in the League Cup and the 3-2 loss at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, both last month.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have won 25 of their 26 games this season in which they have scored the first goal of the game.

The Reds have netted 20 times from the 76th minute onwards in 2024/25, too.

Plymouth’s record vs. Liverpool

In all competitions, Liverpool and Plymouth have faced each other 12 times, with Argyle winning on two occasions and losing six times.

They won the first-ever meeting with the Reds back in 1954, and the last success came in 1956 when the hosts won 4-0, with Neil Langman scoring a hat-trick.

Since then, Plymouth have failed to win in eight when facing Liverpool.

Argyle’s best run in the FA Cup was in 1984 when they reached the semi-finals, eventually losing 1-0 to Watford at Villa Park, with John Barnes providing an assist.

This is the fourth time in five seasons Plymouth have reached the fourth round.

This season’s scorers

Plymouth: Bundu 4, Hardie 4, Whittaker 4, Al Hajj 3, Cissoko 3, Gray 3, Obafemi 2, Edwards 1, Gibson 1, Gyabi 1, Issaka 1, Ogbeta 1, Pleguezuelo 1, Randell 1, Waine 1, own goals 2.

Liverpool: Salah 26, Gakpo 16, Diaz 12, Jota 8, Nunez 6, Szoboszlai 5, Elliott 3, Jones 3, Mac Allister 3, van Dijk 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Konaté 2, Chiesa 1, Danns 1.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).