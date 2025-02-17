Liverpool edged to a 2-1 victory over Wolves on Sunday but it was the display of opposition striker Matheus Cunha which caught the eye most at Anfield.

The Reds were fortunate to come away with all three points despite taking a 2-0 lead into half-time after strikes from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

Cunha reduced the deficit midway through a second half which saw Liverpool fail to record a shot on goal for the first time in any half at Anfield since records began in the Premier League.

But a defiant defensive performance, particularly from substitutes Wataru Endo, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley, helped Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Speaking after the game Arne Slot suggested his side had learned a lesson about themselves, saying “if you don’t have the mentality to win difficult games then you will never achieve something.”

Liverpool’s head coach may have taken more away from the game, however, in looking at Wolves‘ No. 10.

Cunha shone at Anfield

Wolves striker Cunha had been highlighted for praise even before kickoff, with Slot emphasising his belief the Brazilian could “play for one of the top five teams in England.”

“He’s the type of player that I’m referring to when I always say if I compare the leagues, the league where I’ve worked in and this league,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“Wolves are 17th, if you go to the Dutch league and you look at the number 17, there’s no player that can play for Ajax, PSV or Feyenoord.

“But Matheus Cunha is a quality player and he has the quality to play for one of the top five teams in England.”

And with ongoing doubts over the central striker role at Liverpool despite the merits of Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, it was notable how Cunha shone in leading the line for Wolves.

Per FotMob, no player for either Liverpool or Wolves had more shots on goal (eight), attempted or completed more dribbles (four out of eight) or won more duels (nine) than the 25-year-old.

Salah (seven) was the only player to have more touches in the opposition box than Cunha (six), while only Virgil van Dijk (nine) played more passes into the final third (seven) and no player won more fouls (five).

Interestingly given one is a centre-back for a possession-based team and the other a striker for a relegation candidate, Van Dijk (88) was the only player with more touches than Cunha (87) on Sunday.

Cunha was heavily involved throughout and a constant threat to Slot’s midfield and defence, at times occupying the triangle of Liverpool’s centre-backs and No. 6 singlehandedly.

It paid off with an expertly taken goal, but it was his all-round performance which will have caught the eye the most.

That was certainly the case with Liverpool supporters, who took to X to declare that Cunha had “passed his audition” with “shades of Firmino” to his game:

Off the back of today’s game, it’s easy to see why Matheus Cunha is linked with a big money move away from Wolves most weeks. Loads to like about his game: tricks, flicks & style, but most importantly substance. Wonderful goal to ensure of a nervy finish. Shades of Firmino. https://t.co/TcOh8GLx1Q — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacD) February 16, 2025

Cunha passed his audition. See you in the summer, bud. pic.twitter.com/WPSh1jriEV — Gosay? (@Gosay20_) February 16, 2025

Need to get Cunha out of this Wolves hell hole next season. — Kevin Coleman (@kvn_clmn) February 16, 2025

He was fantastic today Cunha, the way he dropped deep and took the ball reminded me of Firmino. Much better than the divvy we’ve got up front ???? — Louis (@LouisL_89) February 16, 2025

What a player Cunha is by that way. We couldn’t get near him 2nd half. Very impressive — Stephen Evans (@StephenEvans75) February 16, 2025

Given Isak is priced out we need to be spending half his value on Cunha. Could be a better fit in that central floating no9 role. Exceptional player — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) February 16, 2025

Cunha is the one for Liverpool, that release clause makes it such a doable deal this summer. I’m willing to put money on it happening — DS8 ?? (@SzoboszlaiRole) February 16, 2025

Cunha signed a new long-term contract with Wolves this month but crucially that includes a £62.5 million release clause which, per BBC Sport, can be activated in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool would firm up any interest in the striker, with only tenuous links at present, but it stands to reason that he would be a candidate.

Much could depend on the futures of those already occupying the centre-forward spot, but Diaz and Jota are entering the final two years of their contracts in the summer and the struggling Nunez is a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia.

That may prompt a change in the No. 9 position at the end of the season and, as Sunday showed, Cunha could be an ideal target.

