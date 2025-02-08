Liverpool offer Plymouth squad hint as U21s suffer late heartbreak

Neither Trey Nyoni or Rio Ngumoha were involved with Liverpool’s U21s on Friday evening, as they threw away two points at Southampton, drawing 1-1.

Southampton U21s 1-1 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2, Silverlake Stadium

February 7, 2025

Goals: Fry 95′; Morrison 25′

Barry Lewtas‘ side made the trip to the south coast, knowing that victory would take them ahead of their opponents in Premier League 2.

There were two glaring omissions from Liverpool’s squad, with both Nyoni and Ngumoha playing no part in proceedings.

That immediately suggests that the pair will be included in the Reds’ senior squad for Sunday’s trip to Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round, having also not been involved with the U18s on Saturday.

With Nyoni and Ngumoha absent, Liverpool were weakened against Southampton, but they went ahead thanks to the prodigious Kieran Morrison.

The 18-year-old finished off an impressive Reds counter-attack to open the scoring, meaning he now has seven goal contributions in 15 Premier League 2 appearances.

Unfortunately, Liverpool couldn’t hold on, with Morrison also hitting the post but Max Fry equalising for Southampton in the dying seconds.

The draw meant that the Reds failed to overtake Saints, instead sitting ninth in the table with 13 matches played this season.

Despite the dropped points, Lewtas was still in positive spirits after the game, however, describing the performance as “excellent” overall.

“It was a really pleasing performance in many aspects,” Lewtas said.

“First half, I thought we were excellent in all parts of the game, it was a really strong performance in and out of possession.

“A lot of it for us was about getting ourselves back around where we want to be performance-wise in certain parts of the game and I think we did that.”

Liverpool’s next assignment is next Sunday’s league visit of Tottenham.

Liverpool U21s: Misciur, Miles, Pinnington, Jonas, Norris (Nallo 64′), Laffey (Lucky 82′), Davidson, Pilling, Morrison, Kone-Doherty (Young 46′), Figueroa (Spearing 73′).

Subs not used: R. Trueman

Next match: Chelsea (H) – PL 2 – Sunday, February 16, 2pm (GMT)