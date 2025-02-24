Liverpool have 11 games left to play in the Premier League this season and they will host seven of them at Anfield – which includes a visit from Arsenal in May.

With 71 percent of the season now behind Arne Slot‘s side, they have 11 matches left to navigate in their bid to lift the Premier League title in May.

Arsenal remain their closest rivals but even they are 11 points behind, having played a game less, with over two-thirds of the campaign done and dusted.

There will be plenty of fixture comparisons in the weeks to come as many attempt to identify where Slot’s side may stumble, but what they will find is that Anfield has a big role to play.

In fact, of Liverpool’s remaining 11 league matches this season a total of seven will be played at L4, leaving only four away matches from now until the end of May:

The average position in the table for the remaining matches at Anfield is 12th, while the away contingent has an average of 11th. In the reverse fixtures, Liverpool clinched 25 points.

Slot’s side have the best home and away record to date and it is not out of the realm of possibility that the title will have been confirmed ahead of the Gunners’ visit to Anfield in May.

Mikel Arteta’s side, for comparison, have six away and six home matches remaining on their schedule. The average current position for their visitors is 9th, while it is 12th for their hosts on the road.

Anfield will, therefore, have a huge role to play in the upcoming weeks for Slot and Co, who know the job is far from complete.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the 2-0 win at Man City, Slot said: “A week ago we experienced how difficult Wolves at home was. Eleven games to go and they will all be difficult, like the one today.

“It is probably also easier for us not to get excited because we know what we have to put in. This result was more about defence than it was about attack.

“It is normal for a fanbase from a team that is leading the league to be positive, and it is up to us to understand why we are where we are and these boys know.”