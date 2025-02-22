Liverpool head to Man City for another tricky away assignment on Sunday afternoon, with pressure building in the Premier League title race.

Man City vs. Liverpool

Premier League (27) | Etihad Stadium

February 23, 2025 | 4.30pm (GMT)

The Reds drew 2-2 away to Aston Villa in midweek on another frustrating night for Arne Slot‘s side.

Next up is Sunday’s trip to a City side who have fallen way below expectation levels this season, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be a tough afternoon.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of a huge match for Liverpool.

1. Pressure growing on Liverpool in title race

The Reds are still in a great position – we must not forget that!

But there is no doubt that Liverpool are showing signs of strain in the title race, drawing four of their last eight league games.

Arsenal will likely move to within five points of the Reds on Saturday following their match against West Ham, only cranking up the heat further ahead of the trip to City.

Clear minds are needed, and a more ruthless streak at both ends of the pitch.

2. City out of Champions League in season to forget

Nobody saw this drop-off coming from City last August.

Pep Guardiola’s side are a shadow of their former selves, sitting fourth in the league table and failing to even reach the Champions League last 16.

Injuries have played a part, in fairness, but an ageing midfield is also a major issue, drawing comparisons with Liverpool in 2022/23.

City now only have the FA Cup to play for and a top-four finish, but they still have world-class players who can win a game on their own.

Liverpool have to treat them as the flawed team they now are, rather than the all-conquering side they used to be.

3. Who’s injured for Liverpool?

Joe Gomez is a long-term absentee for Liverpool having undergone hamstring surgery, but Slot is hopeful he will play again this season.

Meanwhile, Tyler Morton is also still missing with a shoulder issue, and Conor Bradley is out after limping off at Villa Park.

Cody Gakpo is fighting to be fit for Sunday’s game with Slot describing it as a “close call,” but a place on the substitutes’ bench may be the best he can hope for.

4. Potential Liverpool XI

Liverpool have looked jaded in the second half of games recently, but Slot cannot afford to rotate too much given the significance of Sunday’s match.

Kostas Tsimikas is an option to replace Andy Robertson – if he doesn’t, he could come in for the visit of Newcastle next Wednesday instead.

Luis Diaz will surely return on the left wing, especially if Gakpo is out, but Slot has a headache when it comes to his central attacking starter.

Diogo Jota is struggling for form, not scoring in five games, but Darwin Nunez is under fire after his disastrous miss on Wednesday evening.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

5. What will Man City’s XI be?

As mentioned, City have been riddled with injuries throughout the season, not least being without Ballon d’Or winner Rodri since September.

John Stones limped out of Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat away to Real Madrid with a thigh injury, joining fellow centre-back Manuel Akanji on the sidelines.

Oscar Bobb has been out since the summer, but he is the only other absentee.

Erling Haaand has been struggling with a knee issue and Guardiola explained a decision on his involvement will be made on Saturday. Don’t be surprised if he leads the line against Liverpool!

Possible Man City XI: Ederson; Khusanov, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, Bernardo, Foden; Savinho, Marmoush, Haaland

6. Slot brutally honest about Nunez

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Slot admitted he would talk with Nunez about his poor work rate after his miss at Villa:

“I will tell him you can miss a chance, but you cannot miss out on work rate. “That is the life of a striker – he knows, he’s 25, he will have missed and scored chances in his career, so no problem at all. “It’s part of the job of a No. 9 that you sometimes miss when people expect you to score, but it is not part of the job to slow down the work rate and that is something we will talk about.”

7. Liverpool’s record at the Etihad

Liverpool have only won once at the Etihad in the last 15 years in the league, summing up their struggles there.

Since October 2008, the only victory in that time was a 4-1 triumph in November 2015, with Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino among the goalscorers on Jurgen Klopp‘s first visit to the ground.

Liverpool have won at City in other competitions in that time, however, including the memorable 2-1 victory in the Champions League quarter-final second leg in 2017/18.

The Reds are due one there!

8. Did You Know?

Mohamed Salah‘s incredible season continues, with yet another goal and assist to his name against Villa.

That said, there is too much onus on the 32-year-old currently, which is summed up by one damning statistic.

In Liverpool’s last four league matches, the only goal that wasn’t scored or assisted by Salah was Diaz’s at home to Wolves last weekend.

He was still heavily involved in that goal, too, prior to the Colombian chesting the ball into the net.

It’s time for others to start stepping up to the plate.

9. Manchester’s Anthony Taylor takes charge

Manchester-born Anthony Taylor is in charge of a City home game, obviously!

This is already his FIFTH Liverpool match of the season, starting with the wins at Man United (3-0) and Wolves (2-1).

Taylor also refereed the 2-2 draw away to Arsenal, while most recently, he oversaw the 5-0 drubbing of West Ham at the London Stadium.

His assistants are Gary Beswick and Lee Betts, while Andy Madley is fourth official.

Stuart Attwell is in the VAR booth, being assisted by Adam Nunn.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Man City vs. Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm (GMT), with kickoff at 4.30pm.

Harry McMullen is on This Is Anfield matchday live blog duty, keeping you company from 3.45pm.

Come on you Reds!