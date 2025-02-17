Mohamed Salah took his 50th penalty for Liverpool in Sunday’s 2-1 victory at home to Wolves, with only one player before him scoring more spot-kicks.

Salah again found the back of the net from the penalty spot to put the Reds 2-0 up with the eventual match-winner at Anfield.

It capped a dominant half for Arne Slot‘s side but the break ushered in a much different contest, with Wolves pushing Liverpool all the way including a consolation goal from Matheus Cunha.

Salah’s penalty was his 50th for the club, with Steven Gerrard (57) and Phil Neal (51) the only players to have taken more spot-kicks in a Liverpool shirt.

Gerrard is the only player to have scored more, with the former captain converting 47 of his attempts and Salah netting 42.

Most penalties scored for Liverpool – top five 1. Steven Gerrard – 47 of 57 scored (82.7%)

– 47 of 57 scored (82.7%) 2. Jan Molby – 42 of 45 scored (93.3%)

– 42 of 45 scored (93.3%) 3. Mohamed Salah – 42 of 50 scored (84%)

– 42 of 50 scored (84%) 4. Phil Neal – 38 of 51 scored (74.5%)

– 38 of 51 scored (74.5%) 5. Billy Liddell – 34 of 45 scored (75.6%) * Via LFCHistory

Jan Molby also scored 42 of his 45 spot-kicks (93.3%), with the Danish midfielder the only player to have taken 25 or more with a higher success rate than Salah (84%).

Gerrard’s success rate stands at 82.7 percent.

Salah’s first penalty for the club was one of those eight missed, failing from the spot in an eventual 3-0 win over Huddersfield in October 2017.

Liverpool have had 72 penalties between then and now, with the remaining 22 shared between James Milner (10), Philippe Coutinho (one), Roberto Firmino (two), Sadio Mane (one), Fabinho (three), Darwin Nunez (two), Alexis Mac Allister (two) and Cody Gakpo (one).

Salah is one of only six Liverpool players to take a penalty in a cup final – excluding shootouts – and one of only four of those to have found the back of the net without a rebound.

Neal and Salah both netted spot-kicks in a European Cup final while Xabi Alonso’s effort went down as a miss despite following up to score in Istanbul.

While there has been discourse over the years over whether Liverpool’s No. 11 should stay as first-choice taker, his record from the spot is evidence enough.

Having made a habit of breaking records in front of goal since his arrival from AS Roma in 2017, it would be no surprise to see Salah overtake Gerrard for most penalties scored for Liverpool in the near future.

He is also only two off overtaking Harry Kane into the top three for penalties scored in the Premier League.

Salah has scored 32 in the English top flight, equal to Gerrard (32) and behind only Kane (33), Frank Lampard (43) and Alan Shearer (56).