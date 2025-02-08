Liverpool’s attention swiftly moves to another domestic cup competition with a 600-mile trip to Plymouth for a place in the next round of the FA Cup.

Plymouth vs. Liverpool

FA Cup Fourth Round | Home Park

February 9, 2025 | 3pm (GMT)

Liverpool secured their place in the Carabao Cup final last time out. Now attention turns to the other domestic cup competition with a long journey to the south coast.

Championship opposition awaits at Home Park and here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.

1. 2 confirmed absentees for Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out of the clash by Arne Slot on Friday, with doubt also cast over his availability for the Merseyside derby on Wednesday due to a thigh injury.

“It’s not going to take months and not even weeks, but that’s [Everton match] only three days after the Plymouth Argyle game, so let’s wait and see if he’s available,” Slot said of the No. 66 chances.

There was also confirmation that Tyler Morton is sidelined with a shoulder injury that will keep him out for “four weeks or maybe even longer.”

It is an untimely blow, to say the least, as he would have been a contender to make only his fourth start of the season.

2. Extra time and penalties are in play

With replays scrapped in the FA Cup for the next six-year cycle, it means if the score is level at full time, the match will go to extra time.

If no winner can be found, then we will be going to a penalty shootout.

We obviously don’t want either eventuality, so getting the tie wrapped up in 90 minutes will be key.

3. A meeting with the bottom of the Championship

Plymouth are currently sat at the bottom of the Championship table with just 25 points, four points away from safety after just five league wins this season.

This means that there are 43 places between them and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

They are currently managed by Miron Muslic, who took over from Wayne Rooney earlier this year. He watched from the stands as his side secured their place in the fourth round with a win at Brentford.

Possible Plymouth XI: Hazard; Pleguezuelo, Katic, Taloverov; Sorinola, Houghton, Randell, Mumba; Wright, Baidoo; Hardie

4. Slot says to expect rotation

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot confirmed rotation will come into play as he will “use a few players that haven’t played much,” explaining:

“I think it’s always a tricky tie no matter what team you play because it’s an away game, it’s their final probably, as many times when Liverpool comes anywhere. “But it is true that if you play with a team that hasn’t played so much together that that is always for the players a bit more difficult. “But I think we’ve seen already a few times when we played with a team that hasn’t played much together – even in Eindhoven in the Champions League game – these players were able to play a very good game. “So, I think it’s important in these moments for some players that don’t get [much] playing time to have that playing time, so whenever we need them they are ready.”

5. Who could start for Liverpool?

There were a handful of players rested during the week and it will be the turn for others on Sunday as Slot keeps his side fresh amid a relentless schedule.

Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa will all be in contention to start, as too will James McConnell due to the injury sustained to Morton.

The big question mark will be whether Caoimhin Kelleher gets a second successive start or if Alisson comes back into the side after his rest, and whether Endo will be utilised at centre-back.

Irrespective of the number of changes, Slot can still flex the strength of his squad with only two injury absentees.

Predicted Reds XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Chiesa, Diaz, Jota

6. Last visit to Home Park

The last time the Reds made the 600-mile roundtrip to Plymouth was in 2017 after the Pilgrims earned themselves a replay with a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

The then-fourth-division side hosted the third-round replay and suffered a narrow 1-0 loss thanks to a rare goal from Lucas Leiva.

The only two players who were involved in the first team setup then and now are Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez – although we know only one has the potential to be involved this time around.

Plymouth have enjoyed a quick rise through the Football League in recent years, getting promoted in 2020 and 2023. This is their first season in the Championship since 2009/10.

7. Not a lot of enjoyment on this day…

Bizarrely, Liverpool have played three times in the FA Cup on this day and have lost them all.

They were beaten 2-0 at Notts County in 1901, at Leeds (2-0) in 1972 and 2-1 at West Ham in 2016 – each of these games were played away from Anfield.

It is worth mentioning, though, that the Reds have lost only two of their last 21 away games in all competitions, both coming in cup competitions. The first was at Tottenham in the League Cup and then at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. Let’s keep the FA Cup off this list, eh!

8. What’s next if Liverpool progress?

If Slot’s side progress to the fifth round, they will learn their opponents in the draw on Monday evening. It will take place live at approximately 7.10pm (GMT).

The tie will be played on the weekend of March 1, which follows the visit of Newcastle in the Premier League (February 26) and precedes the first leg of the last 16 Champions League tie.

9. VAR is NOT in operation

VAR will not be in play for this fixture with it only to be introduced from the fifth round onwards – Leicester will be one bemoaning its absence after their loss to Man United from an obvious offside goal.

The onus will, therefore, be on referee Sam Barrott to make the right decisions on the day. Liverpool have won all three games he has taken charge of.

Barrott is assisted by Timothy Wood and Wade Smith, while Sam Allison will act as fourth official.

10. How you can follow the match!

Liverpool’s trip to Plymouth will be broadcast live on ITV 1 in the UK, with coverage starting from 2.15pm ahead of the 3pm kickoff. It is available to live stream with ITV X here.

As always, though, This Is Anfield will be keeping you up-to-date and entertained with biased commentary on our matchday liveblog. Harry McMullen will keep you company from 2.15pm.

Up the Reds!