Arne Slot was sent off after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Everton, but footage revealing the boss being shown his marching orders suggests it was extremely harsh.

Who else is still stinging?

Liverpool were seconds away from recording their biggest win of the season on Wednesday evening, only for Merseyside derby madness to occur.

James Tarkowski’s last-gasp strike robbed the Reds of two valuable points in the Premier League title race, before chaotic scenes at the final whistle.

Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure were both sent off during a melee near the Liverpool fans, while Slot and his assistant, Sipke Hulshoff, were also given red cards by the hapless Michael Oliver.

After the match, TNT Sports shared footage of Slot receiving his sending off, having seemingly done nothing more than shaken Oliver’s hand, if a little aggressively.

The Premier League say Slot was “dismissed at the end of the Merseyside derby for using offensive, insulting, or abusive language.

“He is handed a two-match touchline ban as a result.”

Another angle of Arne Slot's red card tonight… What did he say to Michael Oliver ? pic.twitter.com/qzR376WKUw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 12, 2025

Is it really any different to this from Pep Guardiola at Anfield back in 2019?

Pep Guardiola aggressively shakes Michael Oliver’s hand, no card. However, Arne Slot does it and he receives a red card. Incompetent. pic.twitter.com/ALiwSctgaP — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) February 12, 2025

There was no punishment for the Man City manager, of course, because that would require consistency from referees!

Meanwhile, a separate angle of Wednesday’s incident again shows how lacking in aggression Slot’s handshake with Oliver was.

Look at Arne Slot’s handshake for Michael Oliver. pic.twitter.com/PpaWXUUwyQ — Samuel (@SamueILFC) February 12, 2025

We can only assume something was said by the Dutchman as well, or it makes no sense.

Frankly, Slot’s red card summed up the manner in which Oliver completely lost control of the occasion, following one of the worst refereeing performances in recent memory.

A string of appalling decisions were made throughout, including unfathomably not giving Mohamed Salah a free-kick in stoppage time.

Oliver and VAR also failing to spot a push on Ibrahima Konate in the lead-up to Tarkowski’s goal summed it up.

Virgil van Dijk made his feelings known at the final whistle, saying Oliver “didn’t have the game under control,” and it played a big role in Liverpool slipping up.

Whether Slot has any hope of successfully appealing the decision remains to be seen – he may not even think it’s worth it – but it looks like he did little wrong.

Another game, yet more shambolic officiating. They’re not fit for purpose at this level.