The Liverpool Legends squad for this weekend’s LFC Foundation charity match at Anfield is now complete, with three final additions to the squad.

The annual Legends game will take place on Saturday March 22, 3pm KO, presented by official training partner AXA, with all funds raised going to support the vital work of the LFC Foundation.

Sir Kenny Dalglish will lead the Reds alongside fellow club greats, and his squad has now been bolstered by the additions of Yossi Benayoun, Martin Kelly and Ryan Babel, who complete the LFC squad for this year’s game.

Tickets remain on sale for the game with funds raised going to support the LFC Foundation’s health programmes, which are helping tackle health inequalities across the Liverpool City Region by providing physical and mental wellbeing programmes for people of all ages.

Liverpool Legends squad vs. Chelsea

Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld, David James

Defenders: Sami Hyypia, Fabio Aurelio, Ragnar Klavan, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Gregory Vignal, Martin Kelly, Martin Skrtel

Midfielders: Steven Gerrard, Momo Sissoko, Igor Biscan, Jay Spearing, Mark Gonzalez, Albert Riera, Yossi Benayoun

Forwards: Peter Crouch, Dirk Kuyt, Ryan Babel, Natasha Dowie, Djibril Cisse, Florent Sinama-Pongolle

The LFC Foundation believes that a person’s life expectancy shouldn’t be determined by their postcode.

According to a recent report, the life expectancy for individuals in the Liverpool City Region is lower than the national average, and there are higher levels of obesity in children and adults, as well as higher levels of ill mental health in our communities compared to the average figures across the country.

Tickets for this year’s Legends match are priced at £29 for adults, £19 for concessions and £9 for juniors and can be purchased here, with full selling details available here. Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Supporters have the chance to get their hands on their favourite legend’s shirt, with match-worn, signed shirts from the game and help raise even more funds for the LFC Foundation.

Head to the official Liverpool FC auction store to find out more and see what’s available.