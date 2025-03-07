Liverpool have “three finals” over the next nine days, Arne Slot insists, with the head coach urging fans to roar his side through the first against Southampton.

With the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday and the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle next Sunday, the visit of Southampton seems something of an afterthought.

But Slot is eager to avoid underestimating the Saints despite their position at the foot of the Premier League – 58 points behind Liverpool in first.

That extends to his players and the fans, with Slot making a passionate plea for supporters to pack out Anfield long before kickoff on Saturday.

“I have to convince my players that we play three finals, like I said now a few times,” he said on Friday.

“And I’m hoping that I influence our fans a bit as well, that they understand how important they are going to be tomorrow.

“I’m hoping they will not come into the stadium five minutes before kickoff, I’m hoping the whole stadium is already completely filled half an hour before kickoff and these players get the reward for what they did in Paris, for working so hard.

“They have great songs, sometimes when I look at social media I see these songs come in for Lucho, for Virgil, for Macca.

“They are really creative in these songs. Let’s hear them before the game tomorrow – although I’m in the stands, maybe I can start them!”

A 3pm kickoff on Saturday is traditionally a difficult one for Liverpool in terms of generating atmosphere, but there should be an urgency in how close Slot’s side are to the title.

While a maximum of seven wins are still required from the final 10 games, the Reds are in a dominant position, 13 points clear of Arsenal who have dropped points in each of their last two fixtures.

More high-profile occasions may await in the Champions League and next weekend’s final at Wembley, but there should be no deviating from the objective in the league.

It is a similar message to that delivered by Jurgen Klopp throughout his time in charge, with Liverpool needing their fans to give them an extra boost.