Liverpool’s Paris match-winner Harvey Elliott admits it is sometimes difficult to keep a lid on his anger at not being able to force his way into the team.

The 21-year-old came off the bench in the 86th minute to score with his first touch as an utterly dominant Paris St Germain were stunned in the Parc des Princes.

It was only his 18th appearance of the season and of his four starts only one has been in Europe and none in the Premier League.

Elliott’s ability to play in midfield and up front – he replaced Mohamed Salah after a terrible night – has not offered any advantage as competition is fierce in both departments with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai virtually picking themselves and Salah a guaranteed starter.

But his youth is something which is regularly overlooked, even by the player himself, as he has been at the club since 2019 and is approaching 150 appearances.

“I’m still young, it’s a hard thing to understand in my head really,” he said.

“I’ve played nearly 150 games for Liverpool and I feel like I’m very experienced in terms of that aspect.

“There are moments within the season where I am getting angry and frustrated because I want to play.

“But at the same time I need to respect the situation, I need to respect the manager’s (Arne Slot) decisions. Some games I’m needed, some games I’m not, that’s just how football is.

“That’s why I feel like we’re in the position we are in this season because of his decisions.

“As a player you always need to stay composed. Football is full of ups and downs.

“You can go periods of time without playing, it’s just about staying motivated and mentally right in the head.

“Moments like last night keep me motivated and the hunger is still within me to go out and show what I can do.”

Elliott has spoken to head coach Slot about his situation but he knows with the team 13 points clear in the Premier League and still favourites for the Champions League the Dutchman has got things right so far.

“We’ve had very honest and open conversations. It’s down to me to put the work in, to be honest, and show him everything that he’s told me,” he added.

“I’m trying to work on it, I’m trying to improve and I’m trying to get in this team.

“At the same time, I feel like I can’t get too angry and frustrated because quite frankly the team is doing amazing.

“It’s a team game, it’s not just about me.”