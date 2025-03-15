Liverpool midfielder finally receives first-ever international call-up

With 13 Liverpool appearances to his name, James McConnell has finally now been awarded his first international call-up.

Arne Slot has kept his squad small this season, with inclusion in the coach’s plans a show of trust.

McConnell is one of the few youngsters to have made an impression on the Dutchman and has now received his first international call-up.

The 20-year-old has been included in the England U20 squad for the upcoming international break, alongside teammate Trey Nyoni.

Despite starting just twice for the Reds, against PSV and Plymouth, returning coach Ben Futcher has seen fit to take McConnell with him for the under-20s’ two March fixtures.

On Friday, March 21, England travel to Portugal for a game against their hosts in the Euro Elite League. After that, they play against Switzerland in Marbella on Monday, March 24.

How Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona influenced McConnell to sign

Speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup final, a competition the youngster played a big part in winning last season, McConnell has revealed how Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Barcelona influenced his decision to join the Reds.

Born in the north east, McConnell joined Sunderland as a child but made the switch to Liverpool in 2019.

The midfielder told The Redmen TV: “I remember being a little bit daunted when I was young.

“Obviously I was only 14 at the time, but I think like the biggest thing I remember is when a club like this comes knocking, you can’t say no. Like, you’ve at least got to go and have a look.

“So I came and have a look just when I turned 15 I think and then yeah, as soon as I got round the building, down the academy and that, [I knew].

“I was actually here. I watched the Barcelona game as I was doing my medical which was a bit mad, you know when they won 4-0 and that.

So yeah, and after that I thought yeah I’ve got to come here to see what it’s about. So yeah, I didn’t look back after that.”

Four and a half years later, McConnell made his debut as he came on against Toulouse in a 5-1 Europa League win.

He was then awarded his full debut two months later, with Jurgen Klopp starting him against Norwich in the first game following the manager’s announcement that he would leave Liverpool.

Now under a new boss, McConnell is developing into an all-round midfielder who brings plenty to the table in attack and defence, a skillset Slot demands from his players.