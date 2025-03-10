Paris Saint-Germain have named an unchanged 22-man squad for their Champions League decider at Anfield on Sunday, a tie that Liverpool currently lead with a one-goal advantage.

Arne Slot‘s men had a masterclass from Alisson and a late Harvey Elliott goal to thank after taking an unlikely first-leg lead over PSG, leaving everything to play for at Anfield on Tuesday.

The French side made the Reds suffer with 70 percent possession and 27 shots, but it was Liverpool who struck the decisive blow against the Ligue 1 leaders.

Liverpool cannot allow PSG to dictate at Anfield as they did last week, and they will know who they can expect to face after Luis Enrique named an unchanged 22-man squad.

It comes after Enrique rested eight players in their 4-1 win at Rennes over the weekend, a contrast to the three changes Slot made in the comeback win over Southampton.

PSG’s travelling squad to Liverpool

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matvey Safonov, Arnau Tenas

Defenders: Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Willian Pacho, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Lucas Hernandez

Midfielders: Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Senny Mayulu

Forwards: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos, Desire Doue, Lee Kang-In, Ibrahim Mbaye

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele were all left out of PSG’s XI on Saturday but will come straight back in.

An unchanged lineup from the first leg would not come as a surprise for Liverpool, who will be hoping to welcome Cody Gakpo back after aggravating his ankle injury before the trip to Paris.

Predicted PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

Overconfidence from PSG?

We all know Liverpool were well below their best at the Parc des Princes and that without Alisson we would have been looking at a different scoreline, but PSG have been talking a lot ever since.

Last week, L’Equipe reported that PSG players were “left surprised” by the Reds’ performance and that they felt Arsenal and Bayern Munich were “stronger and more complete.”

Everyone can appreciate confidence as no one wants to see their players concede defeat, but many will sense that PSG have overcooked it.

Vitinha previously told reporters: “We’re going to go there, we’re going to play a great game, we’re going to score, and we’re going to go through, I’m sure of it.”

Barcelona said similar, if we remember correctly.

Achraf Hakimi, meanwhile, said “we are ready to go to Liverpool to get a victory that we deserved today (first leg),” while 19-year-old Desire Doue later insisted his side are “confident and convinced we can make something special happen.”

Adding that “we go to Anfield to win the game. We can do it.”

They have been writing Liverpool’s pre-match team talk for them all week!