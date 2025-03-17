Virgil van Dijk has boiled down Liverpool’s season to five more wins and warned his team-mates they have to be prepared to suffer in the quest for another Premier League title.

Defeat in the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle followed a Champions League exit to Paris St Germain five days earlier and for the first time since Arne Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer, cracks are starting to appear.

A 12-point lead over Arsenal means five victories will likely be enough for a second title in five years as their rivals would have to win all nine remaining games while also overhauling a goal difference deficit of 13.

Liverpool’s form in front of goal – they have scored just three in their last three high-profile matches, discounting the win over bottom side Southampton – and the evident fatigue amongst most of Slot’s regular starters offers Mikel Arteta’s side some hope.

The lead could be down to nine by the time Liverpool host Everton on April 2, but with matches to come against Fulham, West Ham, Leicester and Tottenham there is the potential for the job to be done by the end of next month.

“We have nine games to go and I don’t think there’s any motivation needed. What is needed is we have to realise there is hard work and still a job to do,” said Van Dijk.

“If you win five games – obviously that’s a very difficult job – you’re going to be champions of England.

“I can guarantee there will be so many difficult moments and you have to be prepared to suffer, whether it is 1-0 down, 2-0, whatever, because you can see the end and you work so hard for that each and every day.

“But we all have to realise the job is not done. We have to work our ass [off].”

The physical toll on the players has been evident for the last few games but how they react mentally to two huge setbacks in a week will determine how strongly they finish the season.

An international break could provide the ideal opportunity for the squad to take their minds off recent troubles, but they will have to regroup quickly on their return and show they have the resilience to bounce back.

Van Dijk denied fatigue, both physical and mental, was now catching up with them.

“No, I don’t think so. I think it’s easy to say because we are in a decisive part of the season and the last two games you are either in or out. You win or you lose,” he added.

“We have to turn this around. It’s how football works: in five days you lose twice and the world is sinking, sort of how you can say it, and two weeks before everything was, you know, sunshine and rainbows everywhere.”

Van Dijk knows he and other senior players who have previously won the Premier League and Champions League now have a significant role to play.

“Very big. You have to read certain situations, you have to observe players, you have to see how they deal with this type of moment and when we come back, how the mood is,” he said.

“It’s key to obviously stick together. I’m not worried about that whatsoever. But don’t get nervous, don’t let it drag you down. All easy things to say but it is key to getting the job done.”