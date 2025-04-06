Liverpool are preparing to head to Fulham this weekend, with Diogo Jota within touching distance of matching a Billy Liddell feat.

The Reds beat Everton 1-0 in midweek, bringing an end to a disappointing run of results, and next up is Sunday’s trip to Fulham.

Victory for Arne Slot‘s team would be another huge step to the Premier League title, but Marco Silva’s side will be a tough proposition, drawing 2-2 back in December.

Jota was Liverpool’s match-winner against Everton and he could become the first Reds player to score against Fulham in three successive league games since Liddell in September 1957, in a sequence of five.

Meanwhile, should Mohamed Salah score three times, he will reach 30 league goals for the season for the second time in his Reds career.

He netted 32 in his debut campaign in 2017/18 and is on 27 currently.

More away day brilliance for Liverpool?

Liverpool have scored in every away league match this season – never in their history have they netted in every away fixture in a league campaign.

With 38, the Reds have also scored more away league goals than any team in the top flight in 2024/25 to date.

Liverpool have won 19 of 20 Premier League games this season when scoring the first goal, the other being drawn.

Slot’s men will face London opposition in six of the club’s remaining eight matches, including five of the next six.

That’s Fulham (away), West Ham (home), Tottenham (home), Chelsea (away) and Arsenal (home).

A hat-trick or red card at Craven Cottage?

Liverpool’s last hat-trick against Fulham was Daniel Sturridge at Craven Cottage in May 2013.

Only two others have bagged a league treble when facing the west Londoners – Maxi Rodriguez in a 5-2 away win in May 2011 and Liddell at Anfield in September 1954.

Liverpool have had five players sent off against Fulham in the Premier League, with the first four at Craven Cottage – Josemi (2004), Philipp Degen and Jamie Carragher (2009), and Jay Spearing (2011).

Back in December, Andy Robertson became the first Reds player to be red-carded against the Cottagers at Anfield, for a foul on Harry Wilson after 16 minutes.

Fulham love a home goal vs. Liverpool

Not since April 2009 have Fulham failed to score at home to Liverpool.

That said, since recording their only league double over the Reds in 2011/12, the Cottagers have won one of the last 13 Premier League encounters.

Fulham have won three of the last 18 league clashes, all by a 1-0 scoreline.

They last defeated Liverpool by more than one goal in October 2009, when they won 3-1 during the doomed reign of Roy Hodgson.

The Reds finished the game with only nine men after Degen and Carragher had been sent off.

This season’s scorers

Fulham: Jimenez 12, Muniz 10, Iwobi 7, Smith Rowe 5, Wilson 5, Bassey 2, Nelson 2, Pereira 2, Sessegnon 2, Traore 2, Andersen 1, Cairney 1, Castagne 1, Stansfield 1, own goals 1.

Liverpool: Salah 32, Gakpo 16, Diaz 13, Jota 9, Nunez 7, Szoboszlai 7, Mac Allister 5, Elliott 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Jones 3, Van Dijk 3, Chiesa 2, Konate 2, Danns 1.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).