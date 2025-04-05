Liverpool’s charge towards the Premier League title continues with a trip to Fulham, who themselves fell to defeat against the Reds’ closest rivals in midweek.

Fulham vs. Liverpool

Premier League (31) | Craven Cottage

April 6, 2025 | 2pm (BST)

The Merseyside derby was the lift we all needed, a victory that reminded everyone – not just Liverpool fans – how special this season could turn out to be for Arne Slot and his team.

Ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, Liverpool are 12 points clear of the Gunners with eight games to go.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the trip to Craven Cottage.

1. Will Alisson be fit to return?

The Brazilian was forced to miss the Merseyside derby after failing his concussion test following a head knock while on international duty.

It has been two weeks since the incident but Alisson still needs to be cleared by the medical team to return, but when he gets the green light he will be straight back in the side says Slot.

“With Ali, it is simple. It is a concussion and you have to tick all the boxes. The moment he does, he will be in goal. The moment he doesn’t, we are following the protocol.”

It will be a waiting game to see if he can be involved but after missing 14 games already this season due to injury, we are all desperate for him not to add to the tally.

2. The title race

The permutations are simple. Liverpool need 13 more points to be crowned Premier League champions.

That number also dwindles if Arsenal drop points, and we will know ahead of kickoff if that is the case as they face Everton at Goodison Park at 12.30pm on Saturday.

The Reds need only focus on themselves as their fate is in their own hands, but we wouldn’t be mad if Mikel Arteta’s side helped move the goalposts.

3. “Wait and see” on Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley has returned to training after a hamstring injury, but whether he is ready or not to return to the matchday squad is still to be decided.

Slot explained: “Of course, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Joe [Gomez] will not be back in the upcoming weeks. Conor, we have to wait and see if he is ready to be with the squad for Sunday.”

That suggests it is still too early for a start, meaning Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah will be the obvious options against Fulham.

“Curtis is an option because he did well,” Slot said. “But I think Jarell [Quansah] did well a few times in that position also. Let’s wait and see which decision we make on Sunday.”

Jones more than showed what he can offer in the position.

4. Fulham inconsistent at home

Fulham are to be without ex-Red Harry Wilson, plus Kenny Tete and Reiss Nelson for Liverpool’s visit, with no issues stemming from their recent defeat at Arsenal.

Marco Silva tried a three-man defence against the Gunners but he will be expected to revert back to his usual 4-2-3-1 formation against the Reds.

The hosts have been inconsistent at home this season, having not managed to secure back-to-back Premier League wins all campaign.

Possible Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Traore, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz

5. Liverpool’s predicted lineup

A lot will rest on whether Alisson passes his latest concussion test but, working under the assumption that he will, he will certainly replace Caoimhin Kelleher.

It would not be surprising to see Jones retained at right-back after offering the possession-based threat that can be lacking with Jarell Quansah‘s natural centre-back instincts.

It is hard to see any significant changes from Slot with this the last time Liverpool will play two matches in a single week before the end of the campaign.

Cody Gakpo will hope for a starting position but Luis Diaz was lively against Everton on Wednesday.

Predicted LFC lineup: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

6. At home on the road

Did you know that Liverpool are the only team in the top four divisions in England to remain unbeaten away from home in the league this season?

Slot’s side have played 15 games away from Anfield and have a record of 10 wins and five draws, scoring 28 and conceding 16.

They have amassed eight points more than the Gunners on the road, making up two-thirds of the point differential between the two sides in the table.

Fulham, conversely, have the 10th-best home record.

7. Slot not thinking about early title win

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Slot was not buying into any discussions over how early Liverpool could secure the title:

“With eight games to go, it’s every time a challenge, starting Sunday against Fulham, who are having a very good season as well. “We are not working on theories about how many points this is, this, this. We are taking the challenge of Fulham on for Sunday, where we have to be at our best again, like yesterday (Everton), to get a result. “We’ve played 30 games now. Maybe there were three or four where the score was so clear that in the last 20 minutes it wasn’t a problem anymore. Almost all of our other games have been really tight. “That probably tells you as well how big of an accomplishment it is that we are 12 points clear at the moment and doing so well.”

You leave the points counting to us, Arne.

8. Diogo Jota on the scoresheet twice in one week?

Diogo Jota scored the important winner against Everton with what was his first goal since he came off the bench to help rescue a point at Nottingham Forest in January.

And on Sunday, he could become the first Liverpool player to score against Fulham in three successive league games since Billy Liddell in September 1957, in a sequence of five.

The No. 20 scored the equaliser at Anfield earlier this season and in the 3-1 win at Craven Cottage last season. We would love another, Diogo!

9. Kavanagh in charge

Chris Kavanagh is the man in charge at Craven Cottage, he has reffed Liverpool twice this season – the win against Man City and the draw at Nottingham Forest.

He has issued four red cards in his 19 Premier League games this season, the third-most of any official. And he is incredibly fond of a yellow card, showing the most of any other referee (103).

Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring are his assistants in the capital, while Tom Bramall has fourth official duties.

And here’s hoping VAR Matt Donohue does what is necessary if called on, unlike Paul Tierney in midweek. Gary Beswick is assistant VAR.

10. How to follow the match live with TIA!

It’s the first of eight Sunday games to see out the season for Liverpool, and it is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for those in the UK, which you can watch here.

Coverage starts at 1pm (BST) ahead of the 2pm kickoff.

If you want a more biased take on proceedings, which we know Sky don’t offer, then our liveblog is the perfect option. Harry McMullen will be keeping you entertained from 1.15pm.

Into these, Reds!