Virgil van Dijk has explained his decision to sign a contract extension with Liverpool, saying it was “always” the Reds in his mind.

The 33-year-old has signed a new two-year deal at Anfield, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Van Dijk admitted that it was never in doubt that he wanted to continue playing for Liverpool.

“It was always Liverpool. That was the case,” Van Dijk said.

“It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool.

“Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

Meanwhile, Van Dijk spoke of his pride at remaining with Liverpool for another couple of seasons, taking his stay at Anfield to nine-and-a-half years.

“I’m very happy, very proud,” he added.

“There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.”

A huge moment for Liverpool & Slot

The importance of Van Dijk staying at Liverpool cannot be downplayed, given his vast influence on and off the pitch.

At 33, the Dutchman may not be getting any younger, but there is little to suggest that he can’t remain at the top level well into his 30s.

Van Dijk has been a driving force for Liverpool all season, starting all 32 Premier League matches and averaging more clearances (5.2) and aerial duel wins (3.2) per game than anyone, and Arne Slot will be delighted to have retained his services.

There is no guarantee that the Reds skipper will leave in 2027, but even if he does, he would surely depart as the best defender in the club’s history.

The influence Van Dijk has had since he joined for £75 million in January 2018 has been unrivalled, turning Liverpool into Champions League and Premier League winners in the space of just over two years.

To have sorted new deals for both Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah is huge, but it remains to be seen if Trent Alexander-Arnold makes it a full house.