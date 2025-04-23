Liverpool continue to be linked with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, but a reliable journalist has admitted he is “sceptical” about the move happening.

Ekitike has enjoyed an impressive season for Frankfurt, scoring 18 goals in the Bundesliga and Europa League combined, enhancing his reputation as one of Europe’s best young attackers.

Speaking on Anfield Index’s Media Matters podcast, however, David Lynch admitted he is “sceptical” about Liverpool signing the 22-year-old this summer.

“In terms of progressing with it, I’m getting increasingly sceptical with this,” Lynch said.

“That price tag is outrageous for someone as raw as he seems. To go from Nunez to him, it would feel a little bit like going out of the frying pan and into the fire.

“Still seems to me to be rough edges.

“But also, the thing that’s making me sceptical is that I haven’t really been given any encouragement on the name from the Liverpool side as someone that’s been talked about a lot on the training ground or someone they’re raving about.”

Is Ekitike the answer for Liverpool?

A new striker has to be at the top of Arne Slot‘s summer wishlist, with an elite centre forward having the potential to add another dimension to the attack.

None of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez feel like the long-term solution there, with the former arguably the most effective there in a new role at times this season.

Jota’s injuries are showing signs of catching up with him, and he turns 29 later this year, while Nunez looks likely to leave after an underwhelming three-year stay at Anfield.

Ekitike is an exciting option for Liverpool, but Lynch’s words do act as a warning, with his price tag extortionate for a player who has only started more than 15 league games in a season once in his career.

The Reds need to be signing a striker who can hit the ground running and lead the line consistently, with Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak arguably the standout option.

He will cost even more than Ekitike, however, and feels unattainable, while Wolves‘ Matheus Cunha could reportedly look to join Man United.

Liverpool’s recruitment team must weigh up Ekitike’s potential, and decide if he can also be a key starter from the off, or look at alternative options instead.