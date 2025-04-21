Arne Slot admits Liverpool “probably have to do it ourselves” in a week where they could seal the Premier League title either without playing or at Anfield.

There are two eventualities this week which would guarantee Liverpool the title: either Arsenal lose at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday or Slot’s side beat Tottenham on Sunday.

A debate will rage between now and then over which fans would prefer – at the earliest possible chance or in front of the Anfield crowd – but the latter would almost certainly be most popular.

As far as Slot is concerned, though, Arsenal have already won their game and Liverpool will need to get the job done at Anfield.

“I think the only thing the fans want is us winning the league after one league title in 35 years,” he told reporters after Sunday’s 1-0 win at Leicester.

“With them not being involved [last time] because of Covid – of course they were involved, but not as much as they probably wanted – any moment that it happens [in], that would be special for them.

“But [I am] definitely looking forward to next week, because I assume that Arsenal – because they are such a good team – is able to win during the week.

“We probably have to do it ourselves, and the first chance we have is next week against Tottenham.”

Given the events around the club’s first-ever Premier League title win in 2020, the prospect of clinching the trophy in front of the stadium’s biggest-ever league crowd is tantalising.

And with the chance of ensuring Arsenal deliver a guard of honour at Anfield in three games’ time on May 11, it could even be an added wrinkle for Tottenham fans watching on.

Liverpool winning the title is rightly considered inevitable – Mikel Arteta has admitted as much – but Slot insists he and his players are only focused on the next challenge.

“I have to wait and see, because I’ve not experienced it here yet, but what I do know from my experience at Feyenoord is that of course there’s a lot of noise and everybody’s very excited,” he said of the narrative outside of the club.

“But at our training ground we’re just focused on the training session we do and trying to prepare in the best possible way for Tottenham.

“It is a team where all the [injured players] are coming back, who deserve our full attention.”