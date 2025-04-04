Alisson‘s concussion test could determine whether or not Arne Slot names an unchanged side for the first time since mid-September when Liverpool travel to face Fulham.

Slot averages 3.9 changes per game this season, though outliers in cup competitions do warp that figure as we all know he has his trusted favourites.

The Reds played their last midweek fixture against Everton and now face the unusual prospect of a league game every week, which reduces the need for Slot to change his XI – at least with the title still on the line.

He will be awaiting a late fitness test or two for the trip to Craven Cottage, leaving him with three decisions to make. Here’s how he could line up his side.

Team news

Liverpool will be making a couple of late decisions over their team selection, Slot hinted on Thursday:

Alisson needs to pass concussion test, will start if so

A case of “wait and see” for Conor Bradley‘s squad chances

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez remain unavailable

Liverpool’s XI vs. Fulham

Not since the third and fourth games of the season has Slot named an unchanged lineup, but he could be on the cusp of doing so if Alisson does not get the green light to return.

“With Ali, it is simple,” Slot explained. “It is a concussion and you have to tick all the boxes. The moment he does, he will be in goal. The moment he doesn’t, we are following the protocol.”

He will have another test before Sunday’s kickoff and if he doesn’t pass, it would not be surprising to see Slot stick to the same XI that won against Everton in midweek.

That means Caoimhin Kelleher in goal and retaining Curtis Jones at right-back over Jarell Quansah, with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota rewarded for their link-up in the forward line:

If Alisson does not pass concussion test, Kelleher will keep his place

Jones to continue at right-back over Quansah

The unchanged lineup would look like this:

Kelleher; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

On the other hand, if Alisson ticks all the boxes to be passed fit then he is a certainty – as Slot confirmed.

There could then also be the temptation to inject Quansah back into the right-back role, having talked up the possibility when speaking to reporters in the build-up to the fixture.

“I think Jarell did well a few times in that position also,” Slot said. “Let’s wait and see which decision we make on Sunday.”

The head coach loves to remain coy on his team selection but his dilemmas appear rather straightforward, with a decision also needed on if Bradley can be named among the substitutes.

Cody Gakpo is a contender to come into the forward line having failed to start since the trip to Goodison Park, replacing Luis Diaz despite his bright showing against the Blues:

Alisson to replace Kelleher if he passes concussion test

Quansah returns at right-back after Jones deputised at Anfield

Gakpo forces Diaz out of the XI

Those tweaks look like this:

Alisson; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

With Liverpool now having a week between games from here on out, Slot will not feel the pressure to make too many changes to his lineup and we expect to see that as soon as Sunday.

Fulham are not in the best form, losing three of their last four in all competitions, but they remain within touching distance of the top four and cannot be underestimated.

Take us one step closer to the title, Reds!