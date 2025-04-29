Mohamed Salah has officially overtaken Sergio Aguero to become the fifth-top goalscorer in Premier League history, with a new target in the Egyptian’s sights.

Salah found the back of the net in Liverpool’s 5-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday to cap an excellent performance on the way to the title.

It was his 185th goal in the Premier League – with 183 of those coming for the Reds – and saw him move clear of Aguero (184) into fifth place in the history of the league.

The Premier League’s all-time top goalscorers 1. Alan Shearer – 260

– 260 2. Harry Kane – 213

– 213 3. Wayne Rooney – 208

– 208 4. Andy Cole – 187

– 187 5. Mohamed Salah – 185

The 32-year-old is now only two away from matching Andy Cole’s record of 187 goals and could realistically overtake the former Man United striker into fourth before the season ends.

That will be a motivation for Salah having already played a crucial role in Liverpool securing the title – as he revealed after the trophy was sealed.

Speaking to Sky Sports at Anfield, Liverpool’s No. 11 confirmed that he is hoping to beat Cole and Alan Shearer’s joint-record for the most goal involvements in a Premier League campaign (47).

Salah has already broken the record for a 38-game season with 46 goals and assists combined this term but is only one away from matching Cole and Shearer’s records in a 42-game season.

“Hopefully I’m going to break it soon,” he admitted.

“I know I broke the record for 38 games, so now one goal to go or one assist to go, I’ve counted!

“It’s something to push me forward to just keep going and keep working hard, for sure.”

Having signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool there are more individual accolades Salah can target between now and 2027.

While it may be unlikely he scores 76 more Premier League goals to overtake Shearer as the all-time No. 1, there is every chance he nets 29 to leapfrog Harry Kane into second.

Salah is also 10th in the assist charts for the Premier League but needs 25 more to move into the top three.

He is already third among Liverpool’s all-time top scorers, with 244, but could move ahead of Roger Hunt into second with 42 more in all competitions; he is sixth for assists on 110 but needs 36 more to go clear of Steven Gerrard in second.

Ian Rush (346) and Kenny Dalglish (172) have established near-unbeatable records for goals and assists for Liverpool respectively, but Salah can consider them legendary company.