Rafa Benitez has been announced as one of the headline guests for ‘The Red Weekender’ celebration in Liverpool over the weekend of the final game of the season next month.

The event takes place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday (May 23 to 25) at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre, organised by BOSS Night, The Anfield Wrap and The Redmen TV.

Benitez will headline the Friday night celebration of 20 years since Istanbul, with the anniversary of the Reds’ fifth European Cup falling exactly on the final day of the season.

Benitez will be interviewed by Kelly Cates and joined by Jamie Webster, plus music from the Lightning Seeds.

Saturday will then see the Dalglish family go head to head in a unique version of ‘Family Fortunes’ against The Redmen TV crew, presented by Les Dennis, the ITV show’s former host.

Live music will be from The Zutons, plus The Ragamuffins and DJ Harry Mac. The Saturday begins with a meet and greet opportunity with John Aldridge, Bruce Grobbelaar, Gary McAllister and Natasha Dowie.

Sunday sees a special BOSS Kids event, headlined by Jamie Webster, with DJ Miss Mollie.

For Liverpool fans in the city for the weekend of what sees the Reds’ lift the title in front of supporters at Anfield for the first time in 35 years on the Sunday afternoon.

Completing the Bank Holiday Weekend on the Monday will be a Liverpool trophy parade through the city that promises to be bigger than anything we’ve ever witnessed before.

Tickets for the weekend will be available from Thursday, 17 April, here.