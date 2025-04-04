Virgil van Dijk is yet to reach an agreement over a new contract but is “not panicking” over the delay, insisting “there will be news” and he “loves the club.”

Van Dijk has now entered the final three months of his current deal with Liverpool and talks are ongoing over a possible extension.

It is evident that player and club remain at odds when it comes to either the length of a new contract or the salary involved – or perhaps both – and until a resolution can be found, supporters will remain concerned.

The same applies to Mohamed Salah, but like the Egyptian, Van Dijk has made it clear that he prefers to stay at Anfield beyond this season.

In a live Q&A on Thursday, the Dutchman was asked whether he had any good news to share on his future.

“I can’t say more than there will be news in the upcoming weeks,” Van Dijk replied in a video shared by @lemar_0203 on TikTok.

“Whether that’s positive or not, I have no idea at this point.

“What I do know, and I’ve mentioned it many times before, is I’m calm and what will happen, will happen.

“Like I said also many times before, I love the club and the club loves me. I love playing for Liverpool, I love leading out the boys each and every game.

“And at this stage I’m not really panicking whatsoever, so let’s see.”

While it could remain a worry that Van Dijk still has “no idea” whether or not he will be a Liverpool player next season, he has emphasised his commitment to the club.

It is still widely expected that both he and Salah will eventually agree terms on new deals, but there is a growing acceptance that this will only come either in the final weeks of their contracts or even later in the summer.

That certainly does not help when it comes to squad-planning, or for either those players or their teammates in deciding their own futures.

But as is the case on the pitch, Van Dijk is still calm as you like regarding his situation – and is clearly eager to transmit that to supporters eager for an update.