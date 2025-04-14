Liverpool do not do it the easy way, they never do! Nevertheless, the late drama against West Ham moved Arne Slot‘s side to within six points of the title, and you could see what it means.

Let’s face it, we were all cursing the football gods when Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson tackled each other to bundle the ball into our own net, lest we avoid the flair for dramatics.

Van Dijk then upped the stakes by heading home the winner, seeing Anfield erupt as the title moved ever closer to the Dutchman’s reach. Six more points.

With plenty going on at Anfield on Sunday, here are five things fans spotted from the 2-1 win.

Virgil kisses the badge

His contract announcement is coming, we all know it is and the captain celebrated as such in front of the Kop.

First by tapping the badge before kissing it, this man is going nowhere!

Ref, we think this is handball!

How is this not a penalty??pic.twitter.com/17YYEMXIlH — Davolaa (@Davolaar) April 13, 2025

We must have missed the memo where it is OK to have your hand in an unnatural position and moving towards the ball.

James Ward-Prowse was very fortunate it was deemed accidental as his arm clearly moved into the path of the ball. Can’t really be surprised, can we?

Federico Chiesa invested on the touchline

He might’ve only played 395 minutes this season but you cannot question how invested Chiesa is regarding Liverpool’s success, reacting like every fan while sitting on the bench.

Federico Chiesa absolutely furious with every foul being given against Liverpool here. Not sure I've ever seen a player less involved on the pitch be so passionate about off it. — Beth Lindop (@beth_lindop) April 13, 2025

This is the kind of buy-in you want from new signings, it’s just a shame Slot has not utilised him more after his initial fitness woes.

He’s going to love the title celebrations, what a sight that will be!

What about that first touch from Mo Salah…

Apparently Mo has a poor first touch?

Give it a rest, this man is shutting people up left, right and centre and will continue to do so for the next two years!

Ecstasy to immediate focus for Slot

This remind anyone of Frank Lampard’s interviews, where he laughs and then turns serious within a split second?

The pure delight that we’re back ahead but then the quick realisation that there are still seven added minutes we have to safely navigate – football, eh!

We just about made it through unscathed and the title is within touching distance. Up the Reds!